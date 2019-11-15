Soros group calls for Fox to ban Joe di Genova permanently

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the George Soros’ Open Society Foundations is calling on Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott to ban lawyer Joe diGenova from appearing on her networks as a guest after he made an accusation about Soros that they say is untrue. They also want an “on-air retraction.”

Joe diGenova appeared on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business Network show Wednesday night and alleged that Soros “controls a very large part of the career foreign service of the United States State Department.” DiGenova, who appeared with his wife, Victoria Toensing, also said that Soros “controls the activities of FBI agents overseas, who work for NGOs.”

Open Society Foundations’ president, Patrick Gaspard, said in the letter to Scott, “This is beyond rhetorical ugliness, beyond fiction, beyond ludicrous. It’s patently untrue; it is not even possible. This is McCarthyite.”

Soros was successful in getting Chris Farrell, an investigator for Judicial Watch, banned by Fox after he said in October 2018 that Soros funded caravans of immigrants.

Farrell said that the “Soros-occupied State Department” was funding the large caravan of migrants at the US border. Fox News saw it as anti-Semitic as if Soros is actually viewed as Jewish. Soros spent his youth confiscating the belongings of Jewish people in Nazi Germany. He was only 14 at the time, but still, he said he doesn’t feel guilty about it.

Fox guest says George Soros controls the State Department, FBI agents, and wants to control Ukraine using the US government pic.twitter.com/U5vTX3db6M — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) November 14, 2019