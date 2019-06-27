Soros Hates America & Gets Another Communist DA Elected

There was only an 11% turnout in Queens and that helped elect the Soros-backed communist Democrat, self-described Queens ‘queer’ Tiffany Caban. We wrote about this woke prosecutor yesterday on this link.

Caban keeps talking about mass incarceration, which does not exist, and she plans to abolish Rikers without replacing it.

Soros has been getting lawless DAs elected throughout the nation.

Tucker covered the election last night with radio host, Howie Carr.

