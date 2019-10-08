Soros’ Wikipedia has Trump detention facilities listed under concentration camps

Look at what the Washington Examiner uncovered on the Soros/Open Society-funded Wikipedia page defining the administration’s detention facilities.

The Trump administration’s detention facilities that house illegal aliens captured while crossing the border illegally appear on Wikipedia’s list of internment and concentration camps.

Maybe AOC and the rest of the ‘squad’ are editing Wikipedia now.

While previous administrations have also used detention facilities, the Trump administration took the extra step of instituting a “zero-tolerance” policy of separating parents from their children and have disallowed exceptions that the Bush and Obama administrations permitted, it says dishonestly.

The policy under Sessions was short-lived and it did take place under prior administrations.

Along with real internment camps, they list Guantanamo Bay.

