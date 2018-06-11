SoS Pompeo Expects an Agreement Between NoKo and the US

There are possibly between 13 and 35 nuclear sites in North Korea and it is estimated that it will take ten years to denuclearize. Something will be signed tomorrow when President Trump meets with Kim Jong-un. The U.S. objective is complete, verifiable denuclearization.

The Secretary of State addressed the public this morning in a brief presser, saying the meeting “is truly a mission of peace”. He was very positive about the tenor of the talks so far and discussions will continue this afternoon. Pompeo said talks are moving quite “quickly” and he believes they will “come to the logical conclusion” sooner than expected.

Secretary of State Pompeo said he is unconcerned about what happened at the G7 affecting the North Korean talks. The SoS says they will be able to work out a deal with the G7. The President has modified his tone and now says he is confidant an agreement will be reached.

