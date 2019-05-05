SOS Pompeo SLAMS annoying Chris Wallace as he spreads fake news

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pummeled left-wing commentator Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday today when Wallace complained about the President’s call with Vladimir Putin.

Wallace thinks the President should have grilled Putin about his interference in the 2016 election.

The President chose to discuss nuclear arms control and the violence in Venezuela instead. That’s perfectly understandable, but not to Wallace.

“Why doesn’t the president get tough with Putin about what everyone seems to agree is clear — meddling in 2016 and the threat of meddling in 2020?” Wallace asked seemingly unaware of how tough he has been.

“Chris,” Pompeo replied in exasperation, “this administration has been tougher on Russia than any of its predecessor administrations. I could go through the list but there’s no time in the show to talk about all of the things we’ve done — largest defense build-up, the list is long.”

POMPEO PUNCHES

Then came the first punch.

“And so for you to suggest that somehow we haven’t taken election interference seriously, we do. We continue to work on it. We continue to make sure that every election is as safe as it can possibly be … We take seriously the threat of election interference from every country, Russia included.”

“I guess what I’m asking — and I take your point because in terms of specific policies, the U.S.,” Wallace started to say when an annoyed Pompeo cut in.

“Chris, I don’t get your point,” he said. “I’m… I’m confused … I’m confused.”

“Well, let me make it,” Wallace said but was cut off once again.

“You’re looking at an administration that has been tougher on Russia than any of its predecessors, and yet you continue to be fixated on something that Robert Mueller wrote down. I … I … I struggle with that,” the secretary of state noted.

Wallace wanted to put out a false narrative and Pompeo knows it.

“I’m not fixated about Robert Mueller,” Wallace shot back. “I’m fixated on the president’s conversation with Vladimir Putin and the fact that in the conversation, he doesn’t even mention meddling in 2020. And the question I’m asking … is why not?” he asked.

“I talk to leaders all the time,” Pompeo replied. “We cover a broad range of subjects. Sometimes conversations just aren’t long enough to include every issue that might be brought up. I’ll let the White House talk to what the president actually said in the set of remarks.”

And then came the TKO.

“But no one should misunderstand from your question today. Your viewers should not be misled. This administration has taken seriously the threat of election interference and will continue to do.”

Wallace is a purveyor of fake news and Pompeo called him out for it.