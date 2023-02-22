South Park Might Get Sued by Harry and Meghan Sussex!

By Mark Schwendau

If you love stupid, pointless news on the Internet these days (And who doesn’t?), you might find this story amusing and enlightening. And all the proof you need that this is not real news is that the mainstream media has covered it so broadly.

So the deal is, you may recall Prince Harry of King Charles and the late Princess Diana moved to America because they wanted greater privacy than what they had in England. That was the public story. The back story was that Meghan Markle (Duchess of Sussex) wanted to return to America to resume her acting career. The former actress is best known for appearing in the USA series “Suits” for seven seasons.

The streaming news personality hit the nail on the head when she discussed the most recent developments on her show.

Megyn Kelly thinks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “won’t recover” from the recent “South Park” episode that mocked the exiled royals. “I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark, they are not beloved, and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed,” Kelly, 52, said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” released Friday.

“That’s not happening. When ‘South Park’ turns on you, there’s no recovery,” Kelly said.

Kelly was referring to widespread speculation that the Duchess of Sussex is eyeing a career in politics, fueling the fire of unconfirmed reports that she got her sights set on the White House. In response to the remarks, former President Trump said he was “not a fan” of Markle and quipped he wished “a lot of luck to Harry because he’s going to need it.”

While the Sussexes have yet to react publicly to the animated episode, there is talk of coming litigation since they warned Americans previously about the spread of misinformation and condemned hate speech in a video for Time 100.

It is now reported Harry, and Meghan’s lawyers are ‘casting an eye’ over the animated sitcom South Park episode mocking them, a royal commentator has claimed. The comedy satire series ridiculed the couple’s demands for privacy while on a publicity blitz for the Duke’s autobiography, “Spare,” and their Netflix series last week.

In the episode, the character of Prince Harry says, “We just want to be normal people — all this attention is so hard,” after admitting he “hates” journalists. The couple is later seen boarding a private jet to set off on their “Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

The episode begins with a disclaimer stating all characters — even if they’re based on real people — are fictional, centering around a couple who move to a fictional town for privacy. Even though the episode doesn’t explicitly name the couple, the pair look like South Park-style cartoon characters of the royals and even wear the same outfits as theirs. In the episode, the traveling husband and wife promote the prince’s new book, “Waaagh” bearing an uncanny resemblance to Prince Harry’s recently released memoir, “Spare.”

And for those who are not regular viewers and fans of South Park, you may be wondering; What us up with the style of their flip-top heads? Some think it all began with the character of Ike Broflovski, the small brother of Kyle. The baby Ike had an inexplicably different head than everyone else. Later it was revealed it was because he was adopted and was from Canada. Thus, the flip-top heads are a convention used to differentiate between Americans and Canadians.

In the run-up to the 2020 general election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, conservatives accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of interfering in the election by appearing in public service announcements encouraging Americans to register to vote. Again, two people want their privacy as they move to America.

As far as the rumors of a future candidate for president Meghan Markle, in March 2021, investigative journalist Tom Bower, writing a forthcoming unauthorized biography of Markle, said he believes it is “likely” the former “Suits” star will try her hand at politics.

“The prospect of Meghan running for president is possible, and I’d even say likely,” Bower told Closer magazine, as DailyMail.com reported at that time. “I really believe it’s where she sees herself going.”

Despite the endless West Coast gossip, there is no solid evidence that she is interested in running for an elected office as a mother of two young children and a royal husband. Markle was a graduate from Northwestern’s School of Communication in 2003 with a bachelor’s degree. Her double major degree is in theater and international studies. Some might see this as the perfect background for a future female president of color.

CONCLUSION:

The main point in writing this is that the hypocrisy we see today is truly laughable. The word “hypocrite” is from the Greek word “hypocrites,” which means play-actor. It is used 31 times in the King James Version of the Bible. It also makes me worry about the end times coming. To be a hypocrite, in my mind, one must lie with a straight face or unwavering expression. If memory serves me right from Sunday School, this is a sign of the coming end times.

My son got me into watching South Park now and again when he was young and in high school. At the time, I was concerned as the humor seemed like it was for an adult audience only, and trying to be a good Christian and raising my children to be the same, I had concerns.

Now, humorously enough, there is an old episode going viral on the Internet from some 20 years ago mocking transgender people. It, like Harry and Meghan’s “Worldwide Privacy Tour,” goes pretty scorched earth by today’s standards. Back then, it was more accepted as humor than as a lifestyle.

Prophetic ‘South Park’ clip from 2005 goes viral for mocking transgender ideology: ‘Brutally honest take.’

SOUTH PARK – BATHROOM TRANS CLIP pic.twitter.com/xVLXCqYp72 — Stalin 🇺🇸 (@StalinCruz) February 21, 2023

The LGBTQA+ organization might like to try to sue the South Park creators as well, but the statute of limitations has probably run out, so they will have to try to get the clips banned all over the Internet.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. Mark is an award-winning educator who has published seven books and numerous peer-reviewed trade journal articles, some of which can be found on the Internet. His father was a fireman/paramedic, while his mother was a registered nurse. He holds multiple degrees in technology education, industrial management, OSHA Safety, and Driver’s Education. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

Related