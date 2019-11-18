Southeast Fresno Scene of Mass Casualty, 4 Killed, 6 Wounded

Four people were killed and six more wounded when “unknown suspects” sneaked into a backyard filled with young Asian men, ages 25-30 of mostly family and friends at a party in Fresno and fired into the crowd, police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on Fresno’s southeast side, where people were gathered to watch a football game, Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

Deputy Chief Michael Reid told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that a total of 10 people were shot, with three found dead in the backyard. A fourth person died at the hospital. Six others are expected to survive and are recovering at the hospital.

All the victims were Asian men ranging from ages 25 to 35, Reid said.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard,” Dooley said. “Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.

About 35 people were at the party when the shooting began, Reid said.

“Thank God that no kids were hurt,” he said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Police said there was no immediate indication that the victims knew the shooter or shooters.

Police are going door-to-door, looking for clues or the shooters.

There was another shooting in southeast Fresno of a man in his 20’s shot to death early Sunday.

Several killed in shooting at family gathering in #Fresno, California – reports pic.twitter.com/IPWIKeDRQy — Ruptly (@Ruptly) November 18, 2019

This could be gang violence or it could be innocents killed.

If this is a gang shooting, it’s all the more reason for law-abiding gun owners to keep their guns but Twitter is lit up with demands for gun control and condemnation of those who want to keep their guns. Southeast Asian gangs are a notorious problem in southeast Fresno. That doesn’t mean this is the case here and people need to wait and see. If we have problems with mental illness and gang violence, that is what we need to address.

Lt. Dooley said 8-9 victims possible in what he described as mass casualty shooting pic.twitter.com/598VA3PuSi — Larry Valenzuela (@larryvalwork) November 18, 2019