Soviet Bernie calls for unrestricted abortion & wage control

Liberals/Leftists brains exploded when Alabama passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country. According to the law, a woman in Alabama can only have an abortion if her life’s in danger. The President tweeted that he supports abortion in the cases of rape and incest as well. No matter where you stand on abortion, you have to understand where Alabamans are coming from.

If you agree that life begins at conception, you can’t kill the unborn at any stage of pregnancy. It’s not as simple a question with easy answers as some people think.

In any case, this is a direct reaction to the horrible infanticide law in Virginia and Maine, the one that almost passed in New Mexico, and the New York loons who withdrew all protections for aborted born-alive babies and cheered over it.

The New York legislators clapped and cheered when their third-trimester abortion bill passed as murderous, amoral ghouls might do. Abortion is not something to cheer. Third-trimester abortions are never needed for a woman’s health. No matter what, the mother will have to give birth. The abortionist murders the baby in the womb and then pulls the baby out in parts. Sometimes the baby isn’t dead when they do it.

The hard-left, like the son of a commie, Pete Buttigieg, and red diaper baby, Bernie Sanders, want no restrictions whatsoever and they falsely claim it’s in the Constitution. Roe vs. Wade is not in the Constitution. It’s a law upheld by the Supreme Court and a faulty one at that. It’s extreme. It allows the abortion of babies to the moment of birth, but it also claims life begins at birth. It might need adjusting.

Bernie Sanders calls Alabama’s law regressive, but he goes to the other extreme. He wants no restrictions, yet he wants all kinds of rights for criminals and foreigners. He wants the Boston bomber to vote.

Sen. Bernie Sanders on Alabama abortion laws: “Make no mistake about it these, laws are dangerous, they all regressive, and they are blatantly unconstitutional.” pic.twitter.com/tdut3ykCkL — The Hill (@thehill) May 20, 2019

SOVIET BERNIE WANTS WAGE CONTROL AND WEALTH REDISTRIBUTION

Bernie went off on baseball players. The communistic Bernie thinks they make too much, and similar to a Maduro, he wants to set wages. He thinks teachers deserve more because baseball players make a lot.

Who is he to decide?

That’s an illogical comparison anyway. Baseball players bring in a lot of money and they reap the rewards. Only 3 percent of Americans have their talent. Teachers are important too but it’s comparing apples and oranges.

If we are a nation that can pay baseball players hundreds of millions of dollars, don’t tell me we can’t afford to pay teachers the salaries they deserve. pic.twitter.com/pQVix0iX9a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 18, 2019

BERNIE’S HONEYMOON IN THE SOVIET UNION — THE TAPES

Hours of tapes of Bernie honeymooning in the Soviet Union with commie wife Jane in 1988 are now available for the first time.

Politico published them this week. Keep in mind that this was the height of the Cold War!

“The hours of footage include a scene of Sanders sitting with his delegation at a table under a portrait of Vladimir Lenin. Sanders can also be heard extolling the virtues of Soviet life and culture, even as he also acknowledges some of its shortcomings. There are flashes of humor, too, such as his host warning the American guests not to cross the KGB, or else,” writes Politico.

“Over the course of 10 days, Sanders, who was then the mayor of Burlington, and his dozen-member delegation traveled to three cities: Moscow, Yaroslavl, and Leningrad, which is now known as St. Petersburg. Their goal was to establish a ‘sister city’ relationship with Yaroslavl, a community along the Volga River home to about 500,000 people,” adds the article.

Sanders can be seen dining with Soviet officials, enjoying local commie celebrations, and enjoying grotesquely lavish parties.

“I have met many fine mayors in the United States,” Sanders says at one point, “but I want to say that one of the nicest mayors I’ve ever met is the mayor of Yaroslavl.”

Bernie was always a commie and he is still a commie.

This is a tape that was released a while ago. It’s not from the new batch.