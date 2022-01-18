Soviet Throwback? Doc Suspended, Forced Psych Eval Over Ivermectin

Dr. Meryl Nass cannot practice medicine in Maine despite her decades of experience and the fact that she says she has saved lives with drugs the bureaucrats do not approve of during the pandemic. She may lose her license permanently for using ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients.

The Maine doctor is also being forced to undergo a neuropsychological evaluation for allegedly spreading COVID misinformation to patients. They want her to look crazy.

The government, the medical bureaucrats, corporations, and the media are one. We the peasants must believe and obey.

The State of Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine issued the 30-day suspension (minimum) last Tuesday on the grounds that Dr. Meryl J. Nass’ medical services would constitute “an immediate jeopardy to the health and physical safety of the public.”

“The information received by the Board demonstrates that Dr. Nass is or may be unable to practice medicine with reasonable skill and safety to her patients by reason of mental illness, alcohol intemperance, excessive use of drugs, narcotics, or as a result of a mental or physical condition interfering with the competent practice of medicine,” the evaluation order states.

The Story

The order (see below) details how she prescribed Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine to several patients and once falsely labeled a patient a victim of Lyme disease so that the patient could procure these meds from a pharmacist.

“The patient [Patient 2] and I wanted him treated with hydroxychloroquine. I reviewed his dozen or so medications and discussed all potential drug interactions and how to ameliorate them, and we decided to proceed,” Nass wrote last month in a written statement to the board.

“But the problem was finding a pharmacist willing to dispense the drug. I was eventually forced, when the pharmacist called a few minutes ago and asked me for the diagnosis, to provide misinformation: that I was prescribing the drug for Lyme disease, as this was the only way to get a potentially life-saving drug for my patient.”

If she were in a Red State, she wouldn’t have had any problem at all.

Someone also complained about her website and information on the website, and that went against her as well.

Dr. Nass has been an outspoken medical professional and critic of Dr. Fauci, the dishonest multimillionaire civil servant. She called him out for lying about the origins of the COVID virus and for lying about safe and affordable treatment options that actually work.

She Doesn’t Sound Crazy. She’s Dissenting.

People don’t have to agree with her. Why can’t she debate the issues?

And in May neither Fauci nor Walensky could tell Senator Burr how many of their employees were vaccinated during a Senate hearing. The employees do know something. https://t.co/2Hn1nB9HlF — MERYL NASS, MD (@NassMeryl) January 6, 2022

They were all given the same marching orders and all complied. They are desperate. The people know they lie. Between the oligarchs and the people, where can these puppets run? https://t.co/0s3QPOcbj0 — MERYL NASS, MD (@NassMeryl) January 6, 2022

More on the 8-9 doses per person bought by governments of Israel, US and UK. WHY???https://t.co/XPQlpfum7A https://t.co/Kna0aI5CPD — MERYL NASS, MD (@NassMeryl) January 6, 2022

Kinda sorta. All those measures were already a sick joke, a useless mix of virtue signalers and means to the WEF’s Great Reset, especially that passport. Omicron, like Trump, pulled back the curtain. They are trying to regain the narrative. Don’t let them. https://t.co/hPuZv5oHw6 — MERYL NASS, MD (@NassMeryl) January 6, 2022

Now, the government is trying to stop any package with ivermectin from being delivered.

The FDA is working with the post office to hold packages containing ivermectin. The FDA could better use its resources to, I don’t know, publicly release the docs submitted by Pfizer to license its mandated liability-free V earlier than 75 years from now! https://t.co/i6eLcqnciX pic.twitter.com/O2d1zgTjAB — Aaron Siri (@AaronSiriSG) December 13, 2021

This is the suspension order:

Immediate Suspension Order by MaurA D on Scribd

