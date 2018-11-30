Space Cadet Cortez Compares Her Election to the Moon Landing

The Socialist/Commie It girl Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared her election victory to great historical events including the Moon landing and establishing civil rights.

“This is not just about a ‘Green New Deal.’ This about a ‘New Deal’ for the United States of America because in every moment when our country has reached the depths of darkness, at every moment when we were at the brink, at the cusp of an abyss, and we did not know if we would be capable of saving ourselves, we have,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“We’ve dug deep, and we’ve done what we thought was impossible. We went to the moon. We electrified the nation. We established civil rights. We enfranchised the country,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We dig deep, and we did it. We did it when no one else thought that we could. That’s what we did when so many of us won an election this year. That’s what so many of us did.”

It gets worse. Read on after the video. She wants control of the money.

Socialist/Communist Cortez’s Wish Is America’s Nightmare

Her commieness Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Thursday said she is interested in a seat on the powerful House committee overseeing the financial sector, according to The Hill.

The panel wields significant influence over Washington’s relationship with Wall Street, and the panel offers access to millions of dollars in financial sector campaign donations.

The committee is also is expected to lead several investigations into President Trump’s personal finances, along with potential connections between his businesses and Russian oligarchs.

So an idiot commie will get to torch Wall Street and the President. Is this what Pelosi promised her for her vote?

I said my Sana Sana… and got number 40! (Lowest is 85) pic.twitter.com/u3YIqvOMpF — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 30, 2018