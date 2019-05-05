Spartacus Booker says he’ll raise taxes because it’s PATRIOTIC!

Cory Booker says he will raise taxes because it’s patriotic. Actually, it’s theft, not patriotism.

That’s Booker’s answer to the good economy — raise taxes, allegedly to provide better healthcare and schools, but don’t hold your breath for a plan on how he will do it. He did absolutely nothing for Newark. Crime and unemployment tore through Newark over his term and he was clueless on what to do about it.

The government is not a moral or responsible keeper of our funds. As it is they have exempted 47% of the taxpayers from paying federal taxes and they want the other 53% to get taxed into poverty.

Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and other leftists want to raise taxes out of patriotism also.

Booker supports the absolutely unaffordable Medicare for All and he wants to eliminate private health insurance with no idea of the effect that will have on the country and the economy.

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) for supporting a bill that would eliminate private health insurance. pic.twitter.com/PLPpcxuYAE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 5, 2019