Spartacus Says You’ll Have to Deal With Him If You Come After Biden

Cory Spartacus Booker is threatening anyone who goes after Joe Biden in the Trump-Ukraine scandal. He says they’ll have to deal with him if they come after Joe. CNN referred to Spartacus as Joe’s rival but Joe’s polling at about 26% and Booker is a whopping 0%er. That’s not a lot of competition.

Spartacus reportedly said:

“I’ve said time and time again that this is unacceptable, that if you come after Joe Biden, you’re going to have to deal with me in this case. There is no — as you said — these are baseless, unfounded, scurrilous lies, plain and simple, trying to undermine the character of one of the statesmen of our country, not our party, but our country. And so, yeah, you’ve got a problem with me,” Booker told CNN’s Ana Cabrera on “Newsroom.”

“I can’t speak for this in a political context,” the New Jersey senator added. “This is just me as an American to see these kinds of attacks and whether it’s the lies this President tells about Joe Biden or lies that he tells about other American citizens, to demean and denigrate them.”

But Spartacus, the problem is Biden said it himself.

Joe Biden bragging about threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine if they didn’t fire the prosecutor he told them to. pic.twitter.com/Dt1YssPAvV — Jacob Jackson (@Jacob_L_Jackson) October 2, 2019

The Bidens will need more than Spartacus, T-Bone, and Corn Pop to protect them once the Romanian scandal comes to light. In case you haven’t heard, Hunter went to work advising a corrupt (now imprisoned) real estate mogul with corrupt land deals. He lobbied for him before Congress.

It was only September when Booker said Julian Castro made good points about Joe Biden’s meandering. Booker said he was concerned about Joe’s mental acuity or something.