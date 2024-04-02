Speaker Johnson Could Lose His Seat Over Ukraine

Speaker Johnson will bring a vote to the floor to give $60 billion more to Ukraine to continue the war.

Rep. Don Bacon on Sunday warned that “it’s possible” that Speaker Mike Johnson could face a vote to oust him if he moves to pass Ukraine aid in the House.

“I’m not going to deny it,” Bacon, R-Neb., said when moderator Kristen Welker on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” asked whether Johnson could lose his speakership over Ukraine aid.

“We have one or two people that are not team players. They’d rather enjoy the limelight, the social media,” Bacon added, though he did not name any members.

“It’s a very narrow majority, and one or two people can make us a minority,” he said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has already called for his removal. She wrote on X, “Speaker Johnson is planning to give another $60 BILLION to keep the war raging in Ukraine and go against the will of 70% of the American people. Even worse, he is going to suspend the rules to pass it.” That number has been questioned.

The 70% figure comes from a Harris-Quincy Institute survey that said 70% supported continued financial aid to Ukraine. The 69% number reflects support for diplomatic negotiations to end the conflict.

Speaker Johnson said it would be a loan with 0% interest that they won’t be required to pay back. He wants to use assets seized from Russia.

Speaker Mike Johnson makes clear on Newsmax that his views on aid to Ukraine are being shaped by Trump pic.twitter.com/ih2FRoHzge — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 2, 2024

Greene also wrote yesterday, “If Speaker Johnson gives another $60 billion to the defense of Ukraine’s border after he FULLY FUNDED Biden’s deadly open border, the cruel joke would be on the American people. And it won’t be April Fools.”

The House is not in a position to select a new Speaker, given the slim majority:

Speaker Johnson risks job over Ukraine Bill: GOP REP. pic.twitter.com/dErNzW4umt — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) April 1, 2024

Related