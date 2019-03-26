Speaker Nancy Pelosi Accidentally Shares Her Despicable Agenda

CNN reporter Manu Raju caught Pelosi in the halls of Congress last night and asked if she believes there’s no collusion in light of Mueller’s finding. She told him, “I think the Mueller report is clear, the President was not exonerated.”

She can’t even give the President one ounce of credit, even after her party launched the coup in the first place.

When pressed, she told him that her comrades were going to focus on their agenda, as in the past. This is as the House congressional committees continue to probe the President continue.

Her agenda is what it has been, to demonize and destroy the President by any means possible.

She then got snarky. “I’m not going to be having a press conference about the soul of our democracy in the hallway of the basement of the Capitol,” Pelosi snapped.

Someone, please tell these socialists, our nation is a Republic, not a Democracy — yet, anyway.

Tried to ask Pelosi tonight if she believes there’s no collusion in light of Mueller’s finding, and she didn’t respond to the question. She told her lieutenants tonight to focus on their agenda, as she has in the past, even as the House probes will continue pic.twitter.com/fKvcdp8lt5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 26, 2019