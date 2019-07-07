Speaker Pelosi Appears to Put Down the Four Young Socialists

Nancy Pelosi splashed cold water on the notion that she has a problem in the party because of four new people.

“All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” Pelosi said of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D -NY, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass.

Pelosi continued, “But they didn’t have any following. They’re four people and that’s how many votes they got.”

Fox reported the comments, which were originally made to the New York Times. Pelosi is yet again pitted against the millennial know-nothings.

Her comments came during a New York Times interview, published on Saturday after those four voted against a Republican measure funding humanitarian assistance at the border — something Pelosi eventually backed, claiming she did it for the children.

The progressive/communistic newcomers don’t have a following, suggesting Pelosi has full control. She has all the other votes.

She told the Times, “If the left doesn’t think I’m left enough, so be it.”

“As I say to these people, come to my basement. I have these signs about single-payer from 30 years ago. I understand what they’re saying. But we have a responsibility to get something done, which is different from advocacy. We have to have a solution, not just a Twitter fight,” she reportedly said.

PELOSI’S LEFT ENOUGH AND WE WON’T NEED TO GO TO HER BASEMENT TO SEE THE PROOF

It is ridiculous to think she might not be left enough. In addition to her single payer, she is far-left on all issues.

Her idol of many years was a hardcore Marxist, a Soviet Marxist, Harry Bridges, who headed up the longshoreman’s union.

Harry Bridges was her favorite Stalinist and he was one of Frank Marshall Davis’s heroes. Davis is the one who mentored Barack Obama.

Pelosi’s closest colleague in the House, the Burton brothers, John and Phil, manned the party’s left fringe, bringing the party far-left. She came from an area of the country which houses our furthest left politicians — the San Francisco Bay Area.

About the America hating Bridges, she said, while honoring him in Congress:

“Harry Bridges [was] arguably the most significant labor leader of the twentieth century,” who was “beloved by the workers of this Nation, and recognized as one of the most important labor leaders in the world.” She added: “The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union [was] the most progressive union of the time.” In other words, this Communist-run union was more admirable than all of the anti-Communist unions at the time.

Nor was this just a single moment. As recently as February 2007, she visited ILWU headquarters to deliver this homage: “It is very special to me, any occasion that I can come to the ILWU hall and acknowledge the leadership of this great union. . . .”

He was her hero and still is.

Pelosi delivered this encomium a full nine years after Bridges’s membership in the Communist Party Central Committee had been revealed.

In 2007, she delivered a similar encomium to another prominent Bay Area Stalin fan, Vivian Hallinan, whose husband was Bridges’s lawyer and the 1952 candidate for president of the Communist-front Progressive party. “Vivian,” she enthused, “was devoted intellectually and passionately to many causes, well before they became popularly embraced.”

Pelosi is far-left enough.