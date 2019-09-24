Speaker Pelosi Begins Impeachment After President Blocked Hearsay

The only thing worse than hearing Nancy Pelosi misquoting scripture is listening to Nancy quote the Founding Fathers, given her disregard for the Constitution except when it’s convenient. Today, Speaker Pelosi’s quotes were meant to suggest President Trump is a dictator. This is while Democrats call for taking over our economy with a Green New Deal, are telling us what we can eat, and hope to control our corporations with Draconian regulations.

Today, Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry, saying it was a violation of law to hold back the ‘whistleblower’s’ complaint from Congress.

The only problem with that is reports indicate the whistleblower does not meet the requirements of a whistleblower and only came by his information through hearsay. The whistleblower heard the information second-hand or third-hand.

She also complained that there was a breach of presidential responsibility on that phone call with the Ukraine President since he was asking a foreign power to intervene in an election. Her contention is he admitted asking Ukraine to intervene and betrayed our Constitution and his oath of office.

The President said he will release the transcript of the call unredacted tomorrow.

She doesn’t care about the Obama administration intervening in 2016. Pelosi has no concerns about Biden bribing the Ukraine government.

The Speaker also believes there was some quid pro quo since he held back the aid to Ukraine for two weeks.

A gossip is not a whistleblower and Pelosi might be setting Democrats up for failure.

Tune in as I speak live from the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/j6UMq4TC5u — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 24, 2019

In fact, she did not take a vote. It’s just more of what they’ve been doing. It’s nothing new. Pelosi doesn’t want to have her members come out for impeachment and perhaps lose their jobs in 2020 but she wants to pretend she’s impeaching. The Speaker is just keeping it alive. Ms. Pelosi basically said she doesn’t care what the President said, she’s moving ahead anyway.

THE PRESIDENT HAS RESPONDED

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019