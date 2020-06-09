Speaker Pelosi bewails the “martyrdom” of George Floyd

At her press conference introducing the ‘Justice in Policing Act,’ which mandates national laws to control policing in America, Speaker Pelosi responded to the killing of George Floyd. She called it his “martyrdom.”

“The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Tuesday, including the Minnesotan who died in police custody among her list of “names of martyrdom.”

While his manner of death was tragic — he was murdered in police custody — he is not a hero or a martyr. He is a victim.

THEN SHE SMEARED ALL POLICE FOR POLITICAL EXPEDIENCY

She said George Floyd’s death “was just a continuation of some horror that has existed in our country for a very long time.”

Pelosi then claimed that Mr. Floyd is a martyr who has earned his place among other prominent Black martyrs who died at the hands of police.

“But here we are, the martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish as we grieve for the Black Americans killed by police brutality. Today, this moment of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action, as Americans from across the country peacefully protest to demand an end to injustice. Today, with the Justice in Policing Act, the Congress is standing with those fighting for justice and taking action.

Nancy Pelosi: “The martyrdom of George Floyd gave the American experience a moment of national anguish, as we grieve for the black Americans killed by police brutality. Today, this movement of national anguish is being transformed into a movement of national action” pic.twitter.com/7NSKs7pfE8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 8, 2020

SHE NAMED OTHER MARTYRS

“Let us, my colleagues, just go over some of those names of martyrdom: George Floyd, [Jordan] Davis, Oscar Grant, so sad, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Botham Jean, Terence Crutcher, Philando Castile, Freddie Gray, Walter Scott, Tamir Rice, Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin. My colleagues, any other names you want to add?”

Not all could fit even her definition of a martyr. Trayvon was not killed by a police officer, Michael Brown was a justified killing, Eric Garner was in a legal chokehold as he fought police, Tamir Rice was a tragic accident as was Philando Castile, the officers were innocent in the death of Freddie Gray.

Pelosi called it “a pretty exciting time,” because “the martyrdom of George Floyd has made a change in the world” by inspiring her legislation to control police from D.C. It won’t pass. She calls the bill “transformational.”

HE IS A VICTIM, NOT A HERO OR A MARTYR

George Floyd didn’t die saving someone, he died while intoxicated with drugs, trying to pass a counterfeit bill and refusing to get in a police car. The man didn’t deserve to die, but he wasn’t engaged in a heroic act.

In 1998, he served 10 months in prison. In 2002, 2004 and 2005, he served time for cocaine. Then in 2007, he served five years in prison for breaking into a woman’s home with other criminals. He held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach. His accomplice beat her about the head.

This week, there were four days of memorials and two enormous funerals in his honor. Fox News showed the second funeral in full, for hours.

There was a poster of George with a halo over his head on the dais on Monday, which was likely comforting for the family but a bit much for the public.

This is what you call an overreaction, virtue signaling, and politicking.

Because four officers were involved in his death, the Democrats, including their Brown Shirts, decided it means all police are bad and they must be vanquished or controlled tightly and have all their protections taken away.

The claim is there is systemic racism in the police department, for which there are no statistics to back it up.

WATCH WHAT BLACK AMERICANS SAY ABOUT SYSTEMIC RACISM

That brings me to this CNS video of African Americans talking about black people and the myth of systemic racism.