Speaker Pelosi invites terror-tied loon to give opening prayer

Speaker Pelosi invited terror-tied Omar Suleiman to give the opening prayer in the House on Thursday. He calls Israelis Nazi terrorists. He is a Muslim Brotherhood operative who hates gays.

Totally unacceptable that @SpeakerPelosi had Omar Suleiman give the opening prayer yesterday in the House. He compares Israel to the Nazis & calls them terrorists, supports Muslim Brotherhood, incites violence calling for a Palestinian antifada & the end of zionism, etc. Bad call pic.twitter.com/bZakjQVwsJ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) May 10, 2019

HE’S LINDA SARSOUR’S GOOD FRIEND

When Linda Sarsour is praising the choice, you know you are in trouble, and she praised the selection of Suleiman. Suleiman and Sarsour are good friends. Sarsour said he has a national following and is a leader “of Dallas’ social justice movement.” Isn’t that great.

He posted on Facebook his support for the terror group Muslim Brotherhood.

Suleiman has repeatedly called for a Palestinian “intifada.”

On July, 25, 2014, Suleiman declared on Twitter and Facebook: “How befitting that the 3rd Intifada starts on the 27th night of Ramadan as worshippers are denied prayer in Masjid Al Aqsa.” He ended his post with a prayer of sorts: “God willing on this blessed night as the 3rd Intifada begins, the beginning of the end of Zionism is here. May Allah help us overcome this monster, protect the innocent of the world, and accept the murdered as martyrs. ameen.”

A beautiful, moving, and timely prayer by Imam Omar Suleiman on the House floor today at the US Capitol. Born and raised in Louisiana, currently lives and preaches in Dallas, TX. #Ramadan #faith #solidarity #Islam pic.twitter.com/Irccf9JP0Z — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) May 9, 2019

HUSBANDS MIGHT KILL THOSE ADULTEROUS WOMEN & HOMOSEXUALS ARE REPUGNANT

Omar Suleiman, founder of the Yaqeen Institute and an “instructor” at the Al Maghrib Institute, is one of the most prominent clerics within American Islam.

In July 2016, Suleiman was invited to address an “interfaith service” held for the victims of the Dallas police shootings. On national television and in newspapers across the country, Suleiman could be seen sitting just a few feet behind the 43rd and 44th first couples: George and Laura Bush, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

Suleiman is treated by the media and the political establishment as a moderate cleric.

CNN describes Omar Suleiman as “The rising star,” and an unnamed Muslim is quoted praising him as one of the “few imams who blend the spiritual and worldly aspects of the job” well.

But the Simon Wiesenthal Center considers him an anti-Semite, and he emphasized the Quran’s view that homosexuality is never to be accepted.

“When Allah describes homosexuality as a repugnant shameless sin and details his punishment of a people that practiced sodomy, how can anyone who believes in Allah not find it immoral?” he asked in a video posted last year.

“If as Muslims we don’t take a clear stance on this,” he added, “we will be forced to conform and watch this disease destroy our children.”

His teachings include: Your husband will kill you if you commit adultery, homosexuality is a repugnant shameless sin, guys and girls cannot be friends, and men can have concubines – sex slaves. He’s a collectivist also.

At best, he’s very backward and rigid.