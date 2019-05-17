Speaker Pelosi says it’s patriotic to want to impeach President Trump

Wanting to impeach President Trump — for doing nothing wrong — is PATRIOTISM to the lunatic Speaker of the House. Pelosi made her outrageous comments while speaking to the graduating class at Georgetown Law school on Thursday. This comes via NTK Network News.

MODERATOR: “So, one of the topics that a lot of people are interested in is impeachment.”

PELOSI: “Oh, because it’s a law school?”

MODERATOR: “Because it’s a law school.”

PELOSI: “Because they’re patriots? Because they’re Americans?”

MODERATOR: “So —

(Laughter)

So, you’ve spoken about impeachment and whether it’s appropriate to pursue it at this time.”

You have to wonder if she’s mentally ill or just very stupid. This is a woman whose hero was an ardent communist. They have poop maps for San Fran and she is oblivious.

She may not have all her oars in the water but she just passed The Equality Act with the help of 8 dumb Republicans.

The House voted 236-173 Friday to pass Democrats’ Equality Act, pushed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“This is not about tolerance,” Pelosi said in a video posted to Twitter. “This is about respect for our LGBTQ communities, this is about taking pride.”

Every time, they separate people by identities, they are pushing Marxism.

For too long, conversations surrounding America's LGBTQ community have focused on "tolerance." But tolerance is a condescending word. As we pass the #EqualityAct today, we take pride in this community and all they have & will achieve. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 17, 2019

The bill, which is not expected to pass the Senate due to its Republican majority, adds sexual orientation and gender identity to characteristics—race, color, religion, sex, or national origin—protected from discrimination under the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

It received unanimous support from House Democrats and eight votes from fake Republicans, namely Reps. Susan Brooks of Indiana, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Will Hurd of Texas, John Katko of New York, Tom Reed of New York, Elise Stefanik of New York, and Greg Walden of Oregon.

These people are so corrupt. They are not doing the right thing. It forces discrimination against religious people and whites.

The Daily Signal writes:

By inserting sexual orientation and gender identity into current anti-discrimination law, the bill would make hospitals and doctors vulnerable to litigation “if they don’t follow the medical recommendations of the transgender movement,” Emilie Kao, director of The Heritage Foundation’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society, wrote in a January commentary.

If passed, the Equality Act would hurt women by “dismantling sex-specific facilities, sports, and other female-only spaces,” The Heritage Foundation’s explainer stated, as well as compromise the work of charities, if they were unwilling to open up sex-specific areas, such as bathrooms and housing, to anyone based on gender identity, not sex.

The explainer also said that parents’ rights could be affected by the Equality Act.

By silencing the scientific debate on transgender-affirming therapies through the politicization of medicine, the Equality Act would further normalize this radical protocol, and create an expectation that parents comply.

In fact, parents in Ohio lost custody of their seventeen-year-old daughterbecause they declined to put her on testosterone supplements.

This law is biased and hurts too many people