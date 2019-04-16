Speaker Pelosi says there are only 5 socialists in her party, NOT SO!

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) admitted during a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday that there were socialists in the Democratic Party. Then she said it’s not the prevailing view. Nancy also made the comment that there are only something like five socialists in Congress and suggested disingenuously that they don’t have clout. There are many more than that, and if she didn’t support socialism, she wouldn’t have put the socialists on important committees.

It’s simply not true.

THE NUMBERS SAY OTHERWISE

A Fox News poll in January found that 40 percent of Democrats said it would be a “good thing” for “the United States to move away from capitalism and more toward socialism,” while 34 percent said it would be a “bad thing.”

Another Fox News poll in February found that 43 percent of Democrats had a favorable view of socialism, while 39 percent had an unfavorable view.

Another poll on the subject, released by GOP firm Public Opinion Strategies in February, found Democrats supported the U.S. becoming more socialist by a 77-19 percent margin.

Nancy downplayed AOC’s role but meanwhile, she put her and her commie allies on key committees. Socialist Maxine heads the House Financial Services Committee.

SHE ISN’T CALLING FOR SOCIALIST MEDICARE — JUST AN ENORMOUS EXPANSION

Medicare for All is obviously socialist so Nancy said she doesn’t support pushing it. It’s allowing Trump to paint all of the Democrats as Socialists, she complained.

The truth is, however, all of the Democratic candidates for President do support Medicare for All.

Pelosi told Leslie Stahl we don’t need Medicare for All. What has to happen, she contends, is an expansion of Medicare to include a catastrophic plan [paid for by taxpayers among the 53% who actually pay federal taxes]. Pelosi dismissed the idea that expanding Medicare will lead to Single Payer, but most suspect it’s the beginning of the end.

Medicare/Medicaid is due to implode along with Social Security by 2034. How will they keep it going, along with Obamacare? They can only do it by taxing us all to death.

“Do you know that when Medicare was done by the Congress at the time, under Lyndon Johnson, Ronald Reagan said Medicare will lead us to a socialist dictatorship,” Pelosi said. “This is an ongoing theme of the Republicans. However, I do reject socialism as an economic system. If people have that view, that’s their view. That is not the view of the Democratic Party.”

Well, Nancy, it’s not from lack of trying. If the Democrats had their way, we’d all be stuck in government healthcare, with no private insurance and foreigners here illegally getting the same benefits as people who pay.

Democratic Socialist of America PAC

In 2014, 70 congresspeople were alleged to be members of the Democratic Socialists of America PAC. The membership list was inadvertently published online.

Q: How many members of the U.S. Congress are also members of the DSA?

A: Seventy

Q: How many of the DSA members sit on the Judiciary Committee?

A: Eleven: John Conyers [Chairman of the Judiciary Committee], Tammy Baldwin, Jerrold Nadler, Luis Gutierrez,

Melvin Watt, Maxine Waters, Hank Johnson, Steve Cohen, Barbara Lee, Robert Wexler, Linda Sanchez [there are 23 Democrats on the Judiciary Committee of which eleven, almost half, are now members of the DSA].

Co-Chair

Hon. Raúl M. Grijalva (AZ-07)

Hon. Lynn Woolsey (CA-06)

Vice Chair

Hon. Diane Watson (CA-33)

Hon. Sheila Jackson-Lee (TX-18)

Hon. Mazie Hirono (HI-02)

Hon. Dennis Kucinich (OH-10)

Senate Members Hon. Bernie Sanders (VT) House Members Hon. Neil Abercrombie (HI-01)

Hon. Tammy Baldwin (WI-02)

Hon. Xavier Becerra (CA-31)

Hon. Madeleine Bordallo (GU-AL)

Hon. Robert Brady (PA-01)

Hon. Corrine Brown (FL-03)

Hon. Michael Capuano (MA-08)

Hon. André Carson (IN-07)

Hon. Donna Christensen (VI-AL)

Hon. Yvette Clarke (NY-11)

Hon. William “Lacy” Clay (MO-01)

Hon. Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05)

Hon. Steve Cohen (TN-09)

Hon. John Conyers (MI-14)

Hon. Elijah Cummings (MD-07)

Hon. Danny Davis (IL-07)

Hon. Peter DeFazio (OR-04)

Hon. Rosa DeLauro (CT-03)

Rep. Donna F. Edwards (MD-04)

Hon. Keith Ellison (MN-05)

Hon. Sam Farr (CA-17)

Hon. Chaka Fattah (PA-02)

Hon. Bob Filner (CA-51)

Hon. Barney Frank (MA-04)

Hon. Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11)

Hon. Alan Grayson (FL-08)

Hon. Luis Gutierrez (IL-04)

Hon. John Hall (NY-19)

Hon. Phil Hare (IL-17)

Hon. Maurice Hinchey (NY-22)

Hon. Michael Honda (CA-15)

Hon. Jesse Jackson, Jr. (IL-02)

Hon. Eddie Bernice Johnson (TX-30)

Hon. Hank Johnson (GA-04)

Hon. Marcy Kaptur (OH-09)

Hon. Carolyn Kilpatrick (MI-13)

Hon. Barbara Lee (CA-09)

Hon. John Lewis (GA-05)

Hon. David Loebsack (IA-02)

Hon. Ben R. Lujan (NM-3)

Hon. Carolyn Maloney (NY-14)

Hon. Ed Markey (MA-07)

Hon. Jim McDermott (WA-07)

Hon. James McGovern (MA-03)

Hon. George Miller (CA-07)

Hon. Gwen Moore (WI-04)

Hon. Jerrold Nadler (NY-08)

Hon. Eleanor Holmes-Norton (DC-AL)

Hon. John Olver (MA-01)

Hon. Ed Pastor (AZ-04)

Hon. Donald Payne (NJ-10)

Hon. Chellie Pingree (ME-01)

Hon. Charles Rangel (NY-15)

Hon. Laura Richardson (CA-37)

Hon. Lucille Roybal-Allard (CA-34)

Hon. Bobby Rush (IL-01)

Hon. Linda Sánchez (CA-47)

Hon. Jan Schakowsky (IL-09)

Hon. José Serrano (NY-16)

Hon. Louise Slaughter (NY-28)

Hon. Pete Stark (CA-13)

Hon. Bennie Thompson (MS-02)

Hon. John Tierney (MA-06)

Hon. Nydia Velazquez (NY-12)

Hon. Maxine Waters (CA-35)

Hon. Mel Watt (NC-12)

Hon. Henry Waxman (CA-30)

Hon. Peter Welch (VT-AL)

Hon. Robert Wexler (FL-1