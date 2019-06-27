Spitting Bar Maid Is on Leave, Restaurant Issues a Statement

Eric Trump was harassed and spat on by an employee at an upscale cocktail lounge in Chicago, as we reported.

Secret Service then detained the woman but Eric Trump refused to press charges. The restaurant group that owns Chicago’s Aviary cocktail bar has responded.

“Last night an unfortunate incident occurred between an employee at The Aviary and Eric Trump,” reads a statement issued by the Alinea Group, which owns several other restaurants in Chicago and elsewhere. “We did not witness the incident and we are just beginning to learn the details.”

Eric Trump told Breitbart News that the incident was “purely a disgusting act by somebody who clearly has emotional problems….For a party that preaches tolerance, this once again demonstrates they have very little civility.”

He’s likely responding to the many incidents of leftist Democrats attacking Republicans in public places, followed by praise from the likes of Maxine Waters.

The Alinea Group is getting trashed for the one bad employee who is now on leave with her employment being reviewed.

They released a statement:

For its part, The Aviary said in particular that the online discussion about the incident has been “troubling, adding, “Hundreds of people are calling for the demise of our business, threatening our employees, and posting fake reviews… they are wrong to do so based on the actions of a lone individual.”

“So too, however, are those people wrong who are praising this as an act of civil disobedience. We have voices and the means to be heard. A degrading act lowers the tenor of debate. To some it might feel good, but it is unlikely to serve any larger purpose,” The Aviary said.

“We hope this incident can, at least, serve to illuminate the current absurdity of the discourse in our politics,” the bar’s statement concluded. “As fellow Americans and citizens, we should all aim higher.”

We can’t find fault with that statement although they could have apologized to Mr. Trump. Their employee probably doesn’t belong in the service industry.

The group that owns the bar has waded into politics and might have invited some of the disdain.

Earlier this year, after the NCAA Champion Clemson Tigers football team was served fast food during a celebratory reception at the White House, The Alinea Group’s co-owner Nick Kokonas tweeted an invitation to the team to come to Chicago “to experience what an actual celebration dinner should be.”