Spock Obama Says You’re ‘Confused, Shrouded with Hate, Anger, Racism’

The arrogance of Barack Obama can be described in one word, ‘insufferable’. Obama spoke at the Foundation summit in Chicago on Monday and said people call him, ‘Spock’, after the Star Trek character who operated solely on reason. We are pretty sure he made that up. He also took the time to trash Americans who aren’t smart enough or nice enough to agree with him.

Obama said he could solve the climate change problem for the next 30 years until new technology is developed but what stands in the way are Americans. He means Republicans of course.

It’s not he himself who could be mistaken, it’s Americans who are “confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, mommy issues”.

The man who wears mommy jeans and can’t pitch a ball is concerned about our mommy issues or is it Trump’s? No difference. This man holds contempt for half the nation, not simply President Trump.

Obama said we’re “fraught with stuff”. This is coming from the man who runs a billion-dollar business on his name and Marxist ideology alone.

EXACT QUOTES

“We could reduce carbon emissions by, let’s say 30 percent, and it’s not like we would all have to go back to caves and live off fire,” Obama huffed. “The reason we don’t do it is because we are still confused, blind, shrouded with hate, anger, racism, [and] mommy issues.”

“We are fraught with stuff, and so if that’s the case, the single most important thing that we have to invest in is not all – and, look I’m a huge supporter of science and technological research and social science and evidence-based learning, all that good stuff – I’m, people call me Spock for a reason,” Obama continued with no small amount of condescension. “I believe in reason and logic and all these enlightenment values.”

THAT’S CODSWALLOP

If he believed in science, reason, and logic, he wouldn’t be a Marxist who thinks it’s okay to kill babies after birth and he would know there are two genders.

Just call him Spock. Actually, I thought he said ‘spot’ at first and thought that did fit: