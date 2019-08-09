Spree Killer in Cali with a Long Rap Sheet Was Released from Prison Early

Zachary Castenada who killed four and injured two others while wielding machete-like knives was released early from prison because of overcrowding. Cali won’t build new prisons because they think this is how to best deal with a large prison population.

The killer is a documented gang member with an extensive criminal history prior to Wednesday’s deadly rampage that spread from Garden Grove to Santa Ana.

Who could have guessed?

The police are looking for a motive but Castenada certainly didn’t need one. In fact, it would be surprising to find these are his only murders.

“He remained violent with us through the night,” Whitney said. “He never told us why he did this.”

“There was no indication this was a hate crime,” said Garden Grove Police Lt. Carl Whitney. “We just know this was a random act of violence and the guy unleashed evil across our two cities.”

THE DECEASED