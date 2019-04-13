In the wake of the Attorney General Bill Barr telling Congress there was spying, perhaps predicated, on the Trump campaign, the Democrats have come out with an offensive position. They insist there was no spying, just investigations.

What went on was not just surveillance. They spied and even injected spies into the campaign, via Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, and Paul Manafort. The FISA warrant to spy on Page, and thus the campaign, was based in part on Hillary Clinton’s opposition research. Long before that, Americans were unmasked, even most remarkably by then-U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power.

SPYING BY THE FIVE EYES

Investigative journalist Sara Carter reported in June 2018 that the spying by foreign intel agencies on operatives tied to the Trump Campaign began in 2015.

Ms. Carter’s report lined up with that of a Wall Street Journal article by Kimberly Strassel. It seems the probe into the Trump campaign began much earlier than the FBI has admitted. The FBI said it began in July 2016, but the intelligence sharing on the campaign appears to have begun in late 2015.

In a December 2017 article, Ms. Carter said she interviewed numerous intel officials and whistleblowers. What they told her is this is just a microcosm of ongoing abuse of the Intel apparatus.

This is from the Carter report:

The Guardian reported that British Intelligence sources shared its signals intelligence on people connected to Trump campaign with the United States. However, The Guardian also reports that Germany, Poland, and Estonia also shared communications related to members of the Trump campaign with the United States. Great Britain, which is part of what is called the “Five-Eyes” alliance includes the United States, Australia, Canada and New Zealand and the countries often shared signals intelligence, raw communications between targets they were investigating.

The minority leader of the House Intelligence Committee, Devin Nunes said the spying on Trump and his campaign began in 2015 or early 2016.

THE ILLEGAL ACCESS

We also learned in 2017 that the former FBI director gave private contractors illegal access to the NSA database.

Disgraced former FBI director Jim Comey gave illegal access to the raw NSA database to private contractors as early as 2015. Those private contractors could have been Fusion GPS and Nellie Ohr, both of whom were John Brennan operatives, according to Sydney Powell, a former U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

DEVIN NUNES DATES THE SPYING

“In late 2015, early 2016, spying began on the Trump campaign,” Rep. Devin Nunes said on Fox News.

“That information leaked; that led to, what they consider to be, “legal spying” that began, that they’ve acknowledged that they started doing in the end of July; you just had Carter Page on; they considered that all “legal spying.”

The purpose of the leaking was to delegitimize the President.

“They then leaked that information, right, shortly after the election all through the spring that was leaking out; why? To create a narrative that Donald Trump shouldn’t have been President that he’s a Russian asset, etc. etc. So ‘spying’ and ‘leaking’”.

Nunes said the FBI director did spy, took notes, and leaked classified information.

“Then you have the culmination of the ultimate spying, where you have the FBI Director spying on the president, taking notes, illegally leaking those notes of classified information; why? So they could appoint a special counsel to spy on an acting president again. So there’s a lot of spying and a lot of leaking, and that’s as clear as I can put it.”

Go to 2:00: