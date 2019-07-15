Squad ‘Victims’ give a presser demanding impeachment

Communist Reps Omar, Pressley, Tlaib, and AOC, who call themselves ‘the squad’, gave a press conference this afternoon to present themselves as victims and demand the President’s impeachment.

They declared “it is time for us to impeach this president” for “openly violating” his constitutional oath.

Omar lied and said, “This is a president whose called black athletes sons-a-bitches. This is a president that called people who come from black and brown countries ‘shitholes.’ This is a president who has equated neo-Nazis with those who protest them.”

“The eyes of history are watching us” in this “pivotal moment,” Omar said.

Omar, who hates America and Israel, declared that the U.S. had a long way to go until it could live up to its founding values. “Right now, the president is committing human rights abuses at the border,” open borders Omar said dishonestly, following up by repeating lies about the people drinking from toilets.

She slammed the president’s “complete hypocrisy,” and said his presidential campaign was founded on all the things “wrong” with the United States.

This is the woman who insults the United States everywhere she goes, even to schools.

Pressley was first up to the microphone. She called Trump’s remarks “xenophobic” and “bigoted.” She also made clear that she refuses to refer to Trump as the president. She instead refers to him as simply the “occupant” in the White House.

Trump never mentioned race and calling him bigotted is more of the dishonesty of these hard-left Democrats.

The progressive congresswomen demanded an apology for what he called their anti-American “hate.”

CLAIMING RACISM WHERE THERE IS NONE

Omar is beyond belief, calling the President racist and worrying about division when she is one of the most divisive members of Congress.

“To distract from that, he’s launching a blatantly racist attack on four elected members of the United States House of Representatives, all of whom are women of color,” she continued. “This is the agenda of white nationalists, whether it is happening in chat rooms or it’s happening on national TV. And now it’s reached the White House garden.”

“He would love nothing more than to divide our country based on race, religion, gender, orientation or immigration status because this is the only way he knows how to prevent the solidarity of us working together across all of our differences.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar on President Trump’s “blatantly racist” tweets: “This is the agenda of white nationalists. Whether it is happening in chat rooms, or it’s happening on national TV and now, it’s reached the White House garden” https://t.co/hk4AhBuYRc pic.twitter.com/0cLXoVB25z — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 15, 2019

THE PRESIDENT DOUBLED DOWN

….They are anti-Israel, pro Al-Qaeda, and comment on the 9/11 attack, “some people did something.” Radical Left Democrats want Open Borders, which means drugs, crime, human trafficking, and much more…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

This tweet is particularly interesting. Is that why he went on the offensive? To unite them so all the nation can see they are now the communist/socialist party?

The Dems were trying to distance themselves from the four “progressives,” but now they are forced to embrace them. That means they are endorsing Socialism, hate of Israel and the USA! Not good for the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

The Obama Administration built the Cages, not the Trump Administration! DEMOCRATS MUST GIVE US THE VOTES TO CHANGE BAD IMMIGRATION LAWS. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019