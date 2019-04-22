Sri Lanka intel warned of ‘Domestic Militants’ attack on ‘Easter Worshippers’

The press is calling the victims in Sri Lanka Easter worshippers rather than Christians, and the radical Islamic terrorists who are intent on wiping them out are called domestic militants.

Don’t say ‘Christian’ and don’t say ‘radical Islamic terrorists.’

Even secretary of state Mike Pompeo has bowed to the politically correct culture and called the killers “violent extremists.”

How differently this is treated from the New Zealand massacre of Muslims in that country by a white supremacist.

The NTK was responsible for the attacks as we reported Sunday. They are a small radical Islamic group who likely had help from ISIS or al Qaeda. That is the truth. Reuters mentioned: Cabinet spokesman Rajitha Senaratne said an international network was involved, but did not elaborate.

The media is not telling the truth. We pick on Fox News in this article because we expected better from them.

To make matters worse, Sri Lankan officials were warned of the attack ten days ago.

FOX 17 WAS DISHONEST

FOX 17 News reported that a “domestic militant group” was responsible for the Sri Lanka church/hotel/home attacks on Easter Sunday.

The country’s health minister said the attacks, which killed at least 290 and injured more than 500, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant group named “National Throwfeek Jamaath.” Police said 13 suspects in connection with the bombings have been arrested.

Nowhere in the Fox 17 report, do they mention that they are radical Islamists or that this was targeted against Christians because they are wiping them out. It’s genocide.

FOX.COM WAS A LITTLE BETTER

Fox.com was more honest, writing, the country’s health minister said the attacks, which killed at least 290 and injured more than 500, were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a local militant group named National Thowheed Jamath.

They quoted the New York Times:

Experts cited by The New York Times saying the group promotes an Islamic terrorist ideology. Police said 13 suspects in connection with the bombings have been arrested.

“These attacks appear to be quite different and look as if they came right out of the ISIS, Al Qaeda, global militant jihadist playbook, as these are attacks fomenting religious hatred by attacking multiple churches on a high religious holiday,” Anne Speckhard, the director of the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism, told the Times.

All of the bombers were Sri Lankan citizens, Fox reported.

There was no mention of the worldwide genocide against Catholics and all Christians. No one is mentioning that. It’s not just Fox online. Fox & Friends was more honest this morning.

SRI LANKAN INTEL DID NOTHING WHEN WARNED

Sri Lankan intel officers knew of the attack ten days ago.

Telecommunications Minister Harin Fernando tweeted, “Some intelligence officers were aware of this incidence. Therefore there was a delay in action. Serious action needs to be taken as to why this warning was ignored.” He added that his father had heard of a possible attack and had warned him not to enter popular churches.

THE TRUTH TELLERS

Strange difference in tone between condemnations of a terrorist attacks on Muslims after New Zealand & against Christians after Sri Lanka. Note the absence of words “terrorism” & “Christianity”. This Muslim stands with persecuted Christians globally &all minorities everywhere 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/ylSDCU6ICe — Maajid – (Mājid) [maːʤɪd] ماجد (@MaajidNawaz) April 22, 2019

Vice President Pence told the truth.

.@POTUS and I are monitoring the horrific attacks on those celebrating Easter in Sri Lanka. Our hearts & prayers are with the victims & their families. This atrocity is an attack on Christianity & religious freedom everywhere. No one should ever be in fear in a house of worship. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) April 21, 2019

🔴 #SriLanka confirms terror attacks carried out by #Islamists. Will all those liberals who poured out their soul after NZ Mosque attack now change their flags in solidarity with Sri Lankan Christian community, hold fundraisers & condemn Islamists who carried out this attack? pic.twitter.com/Yx12rCjNH1 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) April 22, 2019

THE TERRIBLE AFTERMATH

One of the most poignant comments in an article was this: the children were being brought to the hospitals alone.

“I can’t even fathom that our people were killed like this” We hear from eyewitnesses of the Sri Lanka attacks Warning: Contains some upsetting scenes

{Tap to expand} https://t.co/KTwcjDG47X pic.twitter.com/ZrXHF7Q7px — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) April 22, 2019