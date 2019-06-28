St Louis Park City Council Votes to Get Rid of the Pledge of Allegiance

The St. Louis Park Minnesota City Council voted to get rid of the Pledge of Allegiance. They are falsely claiming it’s been weaponized and it might turn off new residents.

The St. Louis Park City Council voted 5 to 0 to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance at their meetings.

They fear that the tradition was scaring away new residents in their community.

“Unfortunately, some of us feel like patriotism has been so politicized that it’s almost used as a weapon against people,” St. Louis Park City Councilman Tim Brausen told the Star Tribune.

Longtime St. Louis Park resident Dennis Moran said that he hadn’t heard about any complaints about the pledge from the community, the Star Tribune reported.

“It’s always been tradition here since I’ve been watching the City Council meetings back in the late ’80s. They’ve always done the Pledge of Allegiance. It’s kind of automatic, or traditional,” Moran said.

Resident Patti Carlson called the move by the city council “obnoxious,” according to the Star Tribune.

“My fear for this council is that it’s all about image and not substance,” Carlson said. She said her grandparents wanted to become Americans when they immigrated to the United States and criticized the council’s desire to eliminate part of their history, the Star Tribune reported.

“I hope it’s not too controversial,” St. Louis Park City Councilman Tim Brausen said, defending the council’s decision. “Our community tends to be a very welcoming and increasingly diverse community, and we believe our citizens will understand. I don’t think we’re going to be any less welcoming by not starting our meeting out with the standard ritual.”

He said he was concerned that the pledge was intimidating to newer residents because of the controversy surrounding immigration in Washington, DC, the Star Tribune reported.

