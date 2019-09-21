St. Pete Says Climate Agenda Compares to the Revolutionary War

“We have it in our power to begin the world over again,” Thomas Paine wrote in Common Sense, and the Founding Fathers did it. Now, Mayor Pete has the audacity to compare the movement of 1776 to the socialist climate movement, one that will launch us back into poverty and tyranny.

The son of a famous communist and self-described saintly man, Pete Buttigieg, Mayor of the downtrodden city of South Bend, believes the socialist climate agenda is one of those pivotal moments in history, comparable to the Revolutionary War.

Climate change won’t be won by war, no matter what Pete says. First of all, it’s a fraud and secondly, the biggest polluters refuse to join in cleaning up their act.

The climate change agenda is about seizing control of all sectors of the economy and putting it in the hands of one party.

There is no doubt that the hard-left, of which he is a member, is at war and this is a revolution of sorts. The war does not pit Republican against Democrat, whites against people of color, straight against gay, poor against rich, gun owners against gun grabbers, it’s not any of those things.

It’s socialism/communism against liberty. Pick one and start fighting because we are on the verge of losing our country. We have a wholly biased press, left-wing entertainment industry, and our schools are propaganda outlets in many places.

The left is battling for total control and too many people on the right and in the center don’t even know we’re at war.

What will you sacrifice for your freedom? The new Democrat Party wants to tell you what pills you can take, what surgeries you can have, what food you can eat, what you can say, how you can worship, whether you can defend yourself, and what you can believe.

We are one election away from tyranny.