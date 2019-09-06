St. Pete Says Climate Change Is Environmental Racism & It’s Immoral

St. Pete says climate change is a moral issue and it’s racism since our disadvantaged people are suffering the most. It’s racism not to vote for this totalitarian who wants to control everything and everyone.

I know, right, those hurricanes head for the trailer parks. We need a dictator to take it all over.

The climate debate, fundamentally, is about how we’re treating each other. pic.twitter.com/yOHkPrgHUu — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 5, 2019

The other candidates also tried to terrorize people into voting for them, and they want you to feel you’re a racist if you don’t let them take over the entire economy. If they could show us how the central government could solve our problems, maybe they would get more takers. But, in fact, the central government can’t. It will destroy us.

Holy Pete isn’t alone. Others claim it’s racist too.

St. Pete Buttigieg says climate change will be as bad as World War II or worse. He said that while joining in with the other nine candidates last night who were trying to terrify Americans into voting for them.

Pete Buttigieg is comparing climate change to WWII. “This is on par with World War II, perhaps even more challenging than that.” They think climate policies are on par with defeating Nazis who murdered millions of Jews. You can’t reason with this idiocy.pic.twitter.com/JIG5quNdRQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 5, 2019

St. Pete says you are part of the problem if you use straws and eat meat but, optimistically, he said you can be part of the solution by voting for him

Pete Buttigieg: Buttigieg: If you eat hamburgers or use straws, you are “part of the problem” pic.twitter.com/TmfT8nIsYv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 5, 2019

