Stalinists are taking Trump voter lists from fellow comrades









An anonymous group based in Pennsylvania are calling for lists of people who voted for Donald Trump. Titled the TrumpVoterlist.org, they don’t tell you who they are, just expose themselves as scumbags.

They call all 74 million of us, and they call all of us domestic terrorists.

Help Us Fight Domestic Terrorists!

Welcome to TrumpVoterList.org. We’ve created this organization to ensure that those responsible for the election of Donald Trump can never threaten our nation and our freedom again. We’re building a list of known Trump voters to be submitted to public officials willing to take action. Join us in ensuring freedom always rings!

They have this lovely little form you are supposed to fill out and send god knows where. You include your name and email but you can certainly use a fake ID. Then you mark off if you want to send it to public officials, public officials and law enforcement, and the public.

Then they have the gall to quote James Madison, a fighter for freedom:

We’re a diverse group of patriots and People of Color looking to make a positive difference in America by unmasking Donald Trump voters. We believe that the majority of Trump voters only supported his presidency anonymously. It’s clear that the true majority of Americans opposed Donald Trump in public, but it’s our duty to expose those who actually supported him in private.

“The means of defence against foreign danger have been always the instruments of tyranny at home. Among the Romans it was a standing maxim to excite a war, whenever a revolt was apprehended. Throughout all Europe, the armies kept up under the pretext of defending, have enslaved the people.” ― JAMES MADISON, NOTES OF DEBATES IN THE FEDERAL CONVENTION OF 1787 REPORTED

They’re not patriots, they’re Fascists doing what has been down in so many communist countries before the takeover, and people need to wake up before it’s too late.

