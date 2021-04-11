Stalwart Sidney Powell makes a prediction about the Maricopa County audit









Sidney Powell believes the audit in Maricopa County will reveal more than 100,000 fraudulent votes. That’s what she told conservative talk show host Rose Tennent during a recent interview. Tennent is a birther. Regardless, it’s a good interview.

Democrats sent their top Attorney Mark Elias to stop the audit in Maricopa County.

Americans have seen how corrupt the DoJ, CIA, FBI, even the CDC, and other agencies are. Every rock you turn over exposes more corruption. It isn’t hard to believe Ms. Powell is on to something. She’s obviously courageous and staked her career on this.

Ms. Powell believes Donald Trump was re-elected president.

She called Biden a “demented pervert.”

“Just realize they took the two most pathetic candidates in the history of the Democratic Party,” she said. “A vice president who didn’t even win a primary in her own state. And a demented pervert, among other things, who can’t even tie his own shoelaces or know where he is and they crammed them up our nose with a fork of fraud so blatant that it is visible around the world.”

The Gateway Pundit reports that Democrats are sending Hillary/Perkins Coie’s lawyer to Maricopa undoubtedly to stop the audit. He’s a shark.

2020 Election Integrity: Arizona – The Gateway Pundit Arrives On New Audit Litigation Democrats in Arizona Are Petrified – They’re Bringing in Marc Elias’s Perkins Coie to Make Threats and Make the Maricopa County Audit Go Away https://t.co/nLOOuLWbIs via @gatewaypundit — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 9, 2021

