Star Wars/LucasFilm supports labeling ‘all white people are racist’

The official Star Wars Twitter account and Lucas Film threw their full support behind new hire Krystina Arielle and her announcement that all white people are racist.
Earlier today Bounding Into Comics reported on a number of tweets that Arielle, the new host of The Star Wars The High Republic Show, where she called all white people racists.
[I will not be seeing or doing anything tied to Star Wars again — ever.]
Star Wars is hiring more people like paranoid white-hater Arielle.
Watch but look at her hate posts that follow:
Some of her tweets:
READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT BOUNDING INTO COMICS
I love star wars….have sine the first movie came out. After reading this article…..I am no longer going to say “I love the Star Wars movies”….and, with my belonging to the DVC club I will NOT go to Florida to partake of anything connected with Star wars. Period. Looks like more trouble causing rich people abound…..My comment to them? You are part of the virus that is ruining our country. Shame on you. I will pray for you.
Star Wars didn’t exist until she came along.
Good, good, let the woke flow through Hollywood RATS.
Bwahaha!