Starbucks tells Police Officers to leave or hide on July 4th

A group of Tempe police officers were reportedly asked to move or leave a Starbucks coffee shop on the Fourth of July because a [fool of a] customer felt uncomfortable.

The union tweeted this out:

Don’t appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3 — Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019



Six Tempe Police Department officers were drinking coffee before their shift at the Starbucks near Scottsdale and McKellips roads when a barista told them a customer “did not feel safe” by their presence.

The barista allegedly asked the officers to move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave, the tweet states.

“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019,” the organization wrote. “We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue.”

The ‘uncomfortable’ customer should have been told to leave. With six officers, you couldn’t be safer.

THE WEAK STARBUCKS STATEMENT

Reggie Borges, a spokesperson for Starbucks, said the company is still gathering details about the incident.

“We have a deep respect for the Tempe Police and their service to the community,” he said. “We’ve reached out to the Tempe Police Department and Tempe Officers Association to better understand what happened and apologize. We want everyone in our stores to feel welcomed and the incident described is not indicative of what we want any of our customers to feel in our stores.”

I avoid Starbucks and will continue for exactly these kinds of things that they do.

RESPONSES

https://t.co/xR9iETg7UB I’m calling on @Starbucks to close all locations nationwide and conduct anti-police bias training to all staff. — Adam N (@AdamN928) July 6, 2019

Starbucks has a history of disrespecting law enforcement. This isn’t the first incident. They also don’t support the Second Amendment either as they don’t want anyone carrying into their stores either. I think it’s time to boycott and support locally owned businesses instead. — Nohl Rosen (@catprotector) July 5, 2019

aren’t they the ones who let junkies shoot up in their bathrooms? — UnsweetTea (@UnsweetTea2) July 5, 2019