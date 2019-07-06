Starbucks tells Police Officers to leave or hide on July 4th

A group of Tempe police officers were reportedly asked to move or leave a Starbucks coffee shop on the Fourth of July because a [fool of a] customer felt uncomfortable.
The union tweeted this out:
Don’t appreciate @Starbucks asking our #Tempe cops to leave your establishment on the #4thofjuly2019. Several of those cops are #veterans who fought for this country! #ZeroRespect pic.twitter.com/oGaDKhlYX3
— Tempe Officers Association (@ToaAz) July 5, 2019
Six Tempe Police Department officers were drinking coffee before their shift at the Starbucks near Scottsdale and McKellips roads when a barista told them a customer “did not feel safe” by their presence.
The barista allegedly asked the officers to move out of the customer’s line of sight or to leave, the tweet states.
“This treatment of public safety workers could not be more disheartening. While the barista was polite, making such a request at all was offensive. Unfortunately, such treatment has become all too common in 2019,” the organization wrote. “We know this is not a national policy at Starbucks Corporate and we look forward to working collaboratively with them on this important dialogue.”
The ‘uncomfortable’ customer should have been told to leave. With six officers, you couldn’t be safer.
THE WEAK STARBUCKS STATEMENT
Reggie Borges, a spokesperson for Starbucks, said the company is still gathering details about the incident.
“We have a deep respect for the Tempe Police and their service to the community,” he said. “We’ve reached out to the Tempe Police Department and Tempe Officers Association to better understand what happened and apologize. We want everyone in our stores to feel welcomed and the incident described is not indicative of what we want any of our customers to feel in our stores.”
I avoid Starbucks and will continue for exactly these kinds of things that they do.
RESPONSES
https://t.co/xR9iETg7UB I’m calling on @Starbucks to close all locations nationwide and conduct anti-police bias training to all staff.
— Adam N (@AdamN928) July 6, 2019
Starbucks has a history of disrespecting law enforcement. This isn’t the first incident. They also don’t support the Second Amendment either as they don’t want anyone carrying into their stores either. I think it’s time to boycott and support locally owned businesses instead.
— Nohl Rosen (@catprotector) July 5, 2019
aren’t they the ones who let junkies shoot up in their bathrooms?
— UnsweetTea (@UnsweetTea2) July 5, 2019
Perhaps, Starbucks better close all of its stores for another go at “sensitivity training”? I think the last one omitted being courteous to those who risk their lives daily so everyone can enjoy a cup of coffee safely. I am sure that was part of the last round. Maybe, the barista just forgot?
Neither Businesses nor the snowflakes in California (Hollywood) should meddle in politics, they should do for what they are paid for.
Starbucks of Tempe should atone and offer all police officers FREE Coffee for one year.
If there was a violent crime in progress in the Starbucks shop of Tempe, would management call the ANTIFA gangsters to help them??? Starbucks not only do you cheat customers in overcharging them for a vulgar cup of whatever, but you also disrespect law and order.