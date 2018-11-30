Stasi? Frightening FBI Raid of a Uranium One Whistleblower’s Home

In a shocking exclusive, The Daily Caller revealed that FBI agents raided the home of a recognized whistleblower who allegedly has evidence then-FBI Director Robert Mueller did not investigate potential criminal activity by Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation and Rosatom, the Russian company that purchased Uranium One.

The FBI dodged the whistleblower’s attorney Michael Socarras which is an act of serious misconduct, Socarras said. They contacted his client Dennis Nathan Cain directly and, on November 19th, they raided his home, advising him the documents he possessed were stolen.

A federal magistrate Stephanie A. Gallagher of the U.S. District Court for Baltimore approved the raid but who knows what she was told.

The agent who led the raid said Cain possessed stolen property and on November 19th, 16 agents showed up and terrified Cain into turning the documents over. They spent an additional six hours hunting through his private belongings and documents.

Cain had told the agents he was a recognized protected whistleblower under the Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act and that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz recognized his whistleblower status, his lawyer said. Cain also told the agents he turned over the documents to Senate and House Intelligence committees.

It appears to be a total disregard of the law, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. These are the same people who raided Michael Cohen’s home, office, hotel, and car, destroying attorney-client privilege rights in one fell swoop.

Cain came across the material when he worked for an FBI contractor and he is protected by the whistleblower law as such. He followed all the rules and met with a senior member of Horowitz’s office to deliver the documents to the IG under a strange setup (undercover in a church), Socarras said. Still, agents raided his home and accused him of theft.

There is another whistleblower on the Uranium One deal, William Campbell, but nothing has come out of that.

