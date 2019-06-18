State Employees Handling Clinton Emails Guilty of 23 Violations, 7 Infractions

The State Department revealed Monday that it has identified “multiple security incidents” involving current or former employees’ handling of Hillary Clinton’s emails and that 23 “violations” and seven “infractions” have been issued as part of the department’s ongoing investigation, Fox News.

A letter was sent to Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley by Mary Taylor, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Legislative Affairs with the information. Grassley is overseeing the security review.

“To this point, the Department has assessed culpability to 15 individuals, some of whom were culpable in multiple security incidents,” Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the State Department’s Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Legislative Affairs, wrote to Grassley. “DS has issued 23 violations and 7 infractions incidents. … This number will likely change as the review progresses.”

“In every instance in which the Department found an individual to be culpable of a valid security violation or three or more infractions, the Department forwarded the outcome to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security’s Office of Personnel Security and Suitability (DS/PSS), to be placed in the individuals’ official security file,” Taylor wrote. “All valid security incidents are reviewed by DS and taken into account every time an individual’s eligibility for access to classified information is considered.

The guilty face a range of disciplinary or administrative actions including counseling, reprimand, suspension, and dismissal.

The investigation is ongoing. It’s not over.