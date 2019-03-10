State of America Is “Garbage” & Dems Can Change Human Behaviors

The social engineers of the 1930s and 1940s are the Democrats of today. Don’t believe me, just listen to Kamala Harris. She is a totalitarian who says we can change human behaviors. When she says it, she is talking about forcing us into the leftist mantra.

Hitler believed in that. He was a national socialist. The socialists and communists believe it.

The way in which they want to do it is by forcing us to accept extremely expensive, undoable policies that will bring us to our heels. They will put us under their full control.

These totalitarian Democrats want to social engineer us and all we do.

Our morality and our culture no longer come from the values instilled in us by religion and our Constitution. They come from Planned Parenthood who has us condoning late-term abortion and even infanticide. Our values come from people like Kamala who slept her way to the top, but, oh, let’s rant about the Billy Bush tape.

Values are now coming from fake Indians and sexually promiscuous and vulgar people who produce our entertainment.

They come from the ill-informed who think they are the “boss” like the arrogant Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, our own Eva Peron.

WE’RE GARBAGE

She says the state of America is “garbage,” and we are on a slow path to “erosion.”

“I think the thing that is really hard for people to sometimes see is that when we are on this path of a slow erosion and a slow, slow, slow, just like move away from what we’ve always been, we’ll be a hundred miles, you’ll, you know you won’t even realize that you’ve drifted a hundred miles,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“So, when someone’s talking about our core, it’s like oh this is radical, but this isn’t radical, this is what we’ve always been.”

She wants you to think her far-left policies are not radical.

“It’s just that now we’ve strayed so far away from what has really made us powerful, and just, and good, and equitable, and productive, and so I think all of these things sound radical compared to where we are but where we are is not a good thing,” Ocasio-Cortez babbled.

“And this idea of like 10% better from garbage, is, shouldn’t be what we settle for, it’s like this like it feels like moderate is not a stance it’s just an attitude toward life of like hmmm.”

AOC claims falsely that Reagan was a racist who pitted white working class people against blacks. She doesn’t have evidence, but she doesn’t need it.

She tries to sound intelligent, but she isn’t. AOC wants you to believe she can be our moral guide and radical socialism is the way.

Go to 02:29: