Stephen King Threatens Susan Collins Career Over Judge Kavanaugh

Susan Collins, the Republican Senator from Maine, and her staffers have been threatened with raped and death, sent bales of hangers, and they’ve been victims of extortion. The leftists used a GoFundMe page to raise more than a million dollars so far to give to the senators opponent in the next race.

Maine has been moving further and further left as people move in from more liberal states.

Author Stephen King jumped in with a tweet, threatening to destroy Senator Collins’ career. The arrogant writer, speaking for “most Americans”, said “IF she runs for re-election…she will be defeated.”

IF Susan Collins votes to confirm Kavanaugh, and IF she runs for re-election—two bigs ifs—she will be defeated. It would be unwise for anyone to mistake how angry most Americans are at the way this is being railroaded through. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 15, 2018

The replies to his tweet were even more offensive than his bullying. They’ve convicted Judge Kavanaugh without an ounce of evidence. Others called him a “sociopath.” That’s not very American.

Here are three responses:

“Grassley’s list of 65 women who say

Kavanaugh is a Nice Guy might actually be evidence that he is a sociopath capable of attempted rape.”

“Sociopaths are experts @ schmoozing acquaintances in public & then ravaging them in private. Remember John Wayne Gacy, who killed 33 people?

Gacy was a popular political and local figure at the time, living a seemingly normal life.

& Kavanaugh never reported assaults by his boss”

“Grassley might as well also state that Jim Jones was a good preacher, Charles Manson was great guy, & Mengele a nice doctor.

Kavanaugh is enemy of the truth

He should never sit on the highest court of the land”

The theatrics and unseemly behavior during the hearings from the likes of Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and slews of paid and unpaid protesters diminished the Supreme Court.

It’s disgraceful and it’s a relatively new occurrence.

The self-aggrandizing stunts were so bad, even Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the most liberal justice on the high court, complained. She called the spectacle “wrong” and wished it would go back to the way it was.

Up until recently, Justices were appointed almost unanimously because the thinking was that the President had the right to make the decision.