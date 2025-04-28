Stephen Miller: increasing deportations & Pritzker’s inciting violence.

Joe Biden and his team, including Alejandro Mayorkas, allowed millions of foreigners to enter the country without proper vetting.

He secretly flew them around the country in the dead of night, refusing to provide any information to state and local politicians. They were allowed to fly without IDs, and many had discarded their IDs before they crossed. Cartels controlled the border, and drugs, sex, and labor trafficking, even of children, were rampant. DNA testing for adults with small children was abandoned for no good reason.

It was done so Democrats could secure more House seats and eventually have their votes. Leftist organizations were at the border registering them as Democrats.

Democrats lured them in with more freebies than we give our disabled veterans.

We don’t really know how many are here illegally. We are aware that Tren de Aragua has never had a significant presence in this country until now.

Currently, the administration has to expedite their removal. There isn’t much time until Democrats get back in and give them amnesty, including criminals.

The Supreme Court wants them to have due process. We need to find a quick way to do that, or we will be a cartel nation like Mexico and Venezuela.

.@StephenM: “The rate of deportation is increasing every single day. Remember, we inherited a system that was completely shut down…and once we clear away some of these rogue district court injunctions, we will be able to operate with an even greater degree of force and speed.” pic.twitter.com/4RV5Ama6rl — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025

Meanwhile, we have people like Governor Pritzker inciting violence. Stephen Miller addressed that.

He blasted Gov. Pritzker’s push for “mass protests,” calling it an incitement to violence and tying it to left-wing terrorism.

“His comments clearly could be construed as inciting violence.” “We’ve, of course, seen the spate of left-wing domestic terrorism all across this country.”

Stephen Miller BLASTS Gov. Pritzker’s push for “mass protests,” calling it an incitement to violence and tying it to left-wing terrorism. “His comments clearly could be construed as inciting violence.” “We’ve, of course, seen the spate of left wing domestic terrorism all… pic.twitter.com/UKemyMJBau — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 28, 2025

