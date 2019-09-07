Steps for formal Impeachment begin as probe expands to jokes

In case you missed it yesterday, House Judiciary Chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler is taking steps to begin formal impeachment proceedings next week, according to CNN.

The truth is that these clowns, who do nothing but try to tear down the President and Republicans, want to impeach as part of their political efforts to keep the President from getting re-elected. It’s a partisan political ploy. It’s worse than cynical, it’s budding Stalinism.

Democrat Al Green: “if we don’t impeach this president, he will get re-elected.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HuoqHEbOK7 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 7, 2019

The committee will vote on a resolution with the ground rules for the impeachment probe that’s well underway informally.

“The vote, which is expected to occur on Wednesday, will lay out the ground rules for conducting hearings now that the committee has publicly announced it is considering recommending articles of impeachment against Trump,” CNN reported. “It is expected to follow the precedent set in 1974 over the committee’s procedures during then-President Richard Nixon’s impeachment proceedings.”

They are granting Nadler the authority to call hearings at either the full committee or subcommittee level in connection with its impeachment deliberations. It will allow him to assign staff members to do the interviewing of even high-level Trump officials. Such a move gives them clean hands.

CNN says the resolution will spell out how secret grand jury information can be reviewed in closed-door sessions. And it will say that the President’s counsel can respond in writing to the committee. It’s another scheme.

The first to testify will be Corey Lewandowski, Rob Porter, and Rick Dearborn. Nadler has been harassing the Trump officials, former and current.

THEY’RE EVEN INVESTIGATING JOKES

They’re looking into potential violations of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution and reports that the President dangled pardons to officials if they broke the law to carry out his immigration policies. The pardons were a joke. Nadler is investigating the President’s jokes about giving pardons. The President joked about it public and private to mock the left who have accused him of wanting to give pardons to everyone imaginable, especially anyone involved in the Russia probe.

President Trump joked about giving the current DHS Secretary a pardon if he gets in trouble. It was a joke and Nadler’s investigating it, proving once again that Democrats have no sense of humor.

Over the August recess, the Democrats in the House expanded their fishing expeditions to include the more-than-decade-old hush-money payments to a Playboy model/woman-for-hire and a porn star/woman-for-hire as a campaign finance violation. That is quite a stretch.

They are also probing obstruction and collusion even though the U.S. taxpayers paid $34 million for Robert Mueller to probe both.