Steve Hilton explains why swamp critter, “articulate, clean” Biden is UNFIT!

Biden says he wants to take America back to “normal.” Steve Hilton explained what Joe Biden’s “normal” really looks like during his show last night. He gives you the facts that “not only reveal his political vulnerability but which, by the Democrats’ own standards, make him unfit for the presidency and which should disqualify his candidacy.”

“In 2016, Americans voted against the establishment and since then, as they’ve seen the establishment close ranks to undermine President Trump at every turn, the rage against the Swamp Machine has, if anything, increased.”

“Now, the establishment wants its power back. They’re running Joe Biden for president, and it is literally impossible to think of a more establishment politician than him. He is the very definition of a corrupt insider.”

Biden is a creepy sexist racist. Biden thought it was a “storybook” to find a black man who is “articulate” and “clean.” That should tell you a lot about his attitude.

Hilton explains all the millions of dollars Biden’s taken as a swampy creature from corporations. He sold out his working Americans for big government.

He’s a foreign lobbyists’ dream.

Hilton details Biden’s “five decades of favor trading, influence peddling, and corruption.”

At the end, Hilton explains why Biden should be disqualified from running — Biden has a corrupt relationship with China, and Ukraine.

So, here, in the final analysis, is why Biden the swampy creature, cannot be President.

