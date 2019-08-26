Steve Who? Bill Who? Almost no one watched CNN’s Town Hall last night

CNN’s town halls with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio drew a paltry 402,000 in total viewers and just 82,000 in the crucial 25-54 age demographics, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The ratings were down significantly from what CNN normally pulls in the 6-8 P.M. E.T. time slot, down 25%, and 38%, respectively, in the 25-54 demographic. And they are normally BAD.

Communist Bill de Blasio, who has irreparably harmed New York City, is polling at 0% with the highest unfavorable ratings of all the Democrats at 45%. Steve Bullock is polling at 0%, promises to break through, calls himself a moderate but is as radical as they come.

Bullock is opposed to the Campus Free Speech Act, is a climate change extremist, he’s soft on crime, he’s all in on Infanticide for the born-alive aborted babies, and he is supportive of sanctuary cities.

Where do you start with the communist Bill? He would love to confiscate private property and basically follow the Communist Party agenda. Bill had a heckler last night when he was trashing the police and praising criminal Eric Garner, now deceased. The police hater argued that de-escalation and implicit bias training should become “a federal imperative.” He is taking one of the finest, most effective police departments in the nation and turning it into Chicago.

Watch the heckler:

Who could have guessed these two wouldn’t have pulled in viewers?

The CNN programmers are not geniuses.

CNN’s Twitter page sports the tagline: It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories. Join us!

Is that what they’re doing? Who would have guessed it?