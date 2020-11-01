Stevie Wonder says “Joe Biden will do it. Give us reparations”

Black entertainer Stevie Wonder performed at Joe Biden’s rally in Detroit to open for him. He made it clear why he’s supporting him. He wants reparations and knows Joe will give them.

“Joe Biden will do it. Give us reparations, for the work that we’ve all done for the last four hundred years, unpaid.”

Another irrational statement that will make white people the guilty parties even though not one alive person alive today made blacks into slaves for four hundred years.

Wonder mocked President Donald Trump for his decision to designate Juneteenth as a national holiday. If that’s how he feels, then let’s not make it a holiday.

The 70-year-old musician, who has an estimated net worth of $110 million, said Biden would do something much better for Black Lives Matter than make Juneteenth a holiday.

“Okay, I’ll tell you what you can do much better than that, and Joe Biden will do it: give us reparations,” Wonder declared, to shrieks of applause and a salute of dozens of car horns, as the musicians onstage with them slammed on the drum set and bass guitar.

Wonder said the reparations would be for the “work that we’ve all done over the past four hundred years, unpaid.” The singer did not specify what work he was referring to.

How about the Trump Platinum Plan that will pour a half trillion into the black communities for entrepreneurs and others with ideas to improve the community? How about that instead of an undeserved handout.

My ancestors fought a Civil War for blacks, we have poured money into welfare and college programs, even giving black students the edge. A plan like President Trump’s for those who want to improve black communities is a better way to go.

Reparations will build division and resentment.

Watch:

“I know Joe Biden will do it. Give us reparations!” Stevie Wonder calls for reparations at today’s Biden rally in Detroit #Biden2020 #Obama #Detroit pic.twitter.com/DKoIiqshNv — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) October 31, 2020

A Duke University economist William Darity Jr. has put a $12 trillion price tag on what he believes to be just reparations for slavery. The economist proposes the hefty sum be disbursed to the descendants of those affected by American slavery. That is half the U.S. national debt.

Others say whites owe blacks more.

I don’t owe them anything, do you? I have never hurt or impeded a black person in my life, only helped as an educator.

Where do they think this money will come from?