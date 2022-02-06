Still Truckin’ in the Free World in Canada! Live Description!

The Netherlands and New Zealand are now forming trucker convoys using Canada as their role model. This is why the Left is so desperate to destroy the Canadian trucker convoy with tales of danger and violence while threatening to throw truckers in prison and destroy their livelihoods.

The Left-wing Canadians, especially in the media, have no problem with the nasty counter-protesters.

We have some clips of the banned protest so you can see it is still going strong as Trudeau remains in hiding. After the clips we have a description of what is going on in Ottawa by a person from Quebec, followed by a statement from a conservative who will run against Trudeau.

The communists are trying to dox and hurt the Canadian truckers:

The following was posted on patriots.win and we thought you would find it interesting.

Live Feedback from Ottawa

I returned from the protest at Ottawa. It was impossible to find a place to stay so I had to come back. I live in Quebec, so about 2h drives each way, and it was WAY worth it.

First of all, there were WAYYYY more people than I thought there would be. Streets were jam packed. People of all ages and nationalities. Lots and lots of minorities. And I’ve been told the convoy in Toronto is even bigger. There are convoys in Quebec and BC as well.

I’m kinda sad I had to drive back. I want to return as soon as I can. Now people here like to talk about “honking” but you have no idea how amazing it is. It’s WAY more than what you think it is. Imagine a hundred cars and trucks honking non-stop. There are more than 100 trucks of course, but I’d say around 100 are honking at the same time, so it’s a nonstop cacophony, yet it never feels odd or off. It isn’t a coincidence people on you-know-what put this post at the top of their subreddit today:

“Remove ottawa police chief soly”

Speaking of police, they were OK with me. I didn’t talk to them much, but I heard people talking to them. One lady said her daughter started develop mental issues because she wasn’t allowed to practice her sports for two years, and asked the cop if he was okay with it. Cop seemed kinda nice with it.

Overall, I wanted to see where the truckers lived. They have a camp around 7km from Ottawa I’ve been told, so I only saw the makeshift camp they have, and I was shocked by how solid it was. Solid, quality wood, well-built – you could really sleep in it. These people use propane and gas to work a generator (yes, they have a generator) and heat, and news media of course tried to paint it as “omg they have explosives they are making molotov cocktails” (not even joking). There isn’t even a hint of them having or making any weapon.

The fucking propane is there to get heat and cook food. By the way, tons of people cooking and offering food. In one hour walking around the camp, I got a soup, a coffee, a hot chocolate, a chili, donuts, a (delicious) sausage and even marshmallow. Even some cops took some coffee. All free by the way.

Not a single hint of violence or any hate of any kind, unless you consider “Fuck trudeau” to be hate. Now I get why he is so worried.

I myself arrived with a car full of Costco rotisserie chicken, water bottle and foot warmers. I had a budget of around $300 for the trip and quickly surpassed it. I offered some help, I offered some money (they refused) for gas or even to run some errands. Right now, what they need the most, I think, are places to stay, warm up, shower and rest. Some churches have been offering it, and I think some gyms have offered it as well.

I wish I could have stayed more, but I had to return for work. I will go back next week-end. Overall, it’s really awesome, and I am reassured: these guys are in for the long haul. I’d say around 10,000 people overall were there, and at least 500 people are established to live there long-term. Oh and for the GoFundMe, many people said there were going to donate twice as much on GiveSendGo.

This isn’t going away. And I think spring will bring a lot more people. I might go and spend a week there if I can find decent accomodation during spring.

I think they are going to do it. Already, they have major victories, with Alberta and Saskatchewan ready to remove ALL restrictions. That’s 2/10. Manitoba and Ontario are not far behind. Even Quebec, IMHO, is in its last legs of tyranny, and I expect all measures to be rolled out pretty soon, otherwise they know the entire country will crash.

Personally, I am done supporting a dictatorship, but that’s a story for another day. I think this protest reinvogorated a lot of people, myself including. If you have any chance to go Ottawa, DO NOT EVEN HESITATE, it is literally that life changing. No mask, no passport BS, just nice people doing nice things. I missed that, I have to admit.

If you live in Texas, Florida or any other free state, you have NO IDEA how bad it is in Canada myself. I refused to get scanned like cattle, and in Quebec, I can no longer go in a fucking Staples. I can’t even go to Canada Computers to buy a hard drive if the hard drive on my PC fails. Yes, it is THAT bad and there is some talk to ban us from grocery stores as well. All this over a fake pandemic.

So thank you, truckers.

Lastly, do NOT believe any lies from the media: the vast majority of truckers are BEHIND this movement, not against it. They know that once the vax mandate is established for truckers, it will be something else, then something else. We saw the GoRobMe close the fundraising for a texas lady because she dared to speak of Ivermectin; the truckers know the fascists in Ottawa are going to take everything from them in time.

Overall, Trudeau will lose. I don’t see how he can win this.

If he doesn’t call the Army, the movement will only grow; Norway, Sweden and plenty of others have lifted ALL measures, so what do you think people will do when everyone in the world is free except them? Just bend over and take it? For how long? When people in British Columbia see people in Alberta being free, what do you think they will do? I am not allowed in Costcos in Quebec (true story). I did shop at Costco in Ontario. Do you think that’s fair? Lol. If he calls the Army, then it’s game over for him. The truckers are NOT leaving. They will have to shoot or arrest them. It will either be the end of Trudeau, or the end of Canada as a free country. Also, the Army already said no. If Trudeau lifts the measures, then he is stuck with 300M+ doses of vaccines that nobody will want. That’s AT LEAST $10B down the drain, not even counting associated costs. Yes, this fucker pre-purchased 300M doses of vaccines for a population of 36M.

Overall, Trudeau is fucked, and he is at least smart enough to know it. One way or another, he is out, and his garbage fascist policies with him.

Good.

And thank you, truckers.

CANADIANS HAVE A CHOICE

