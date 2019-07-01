‘Stone Cold Killer’ Grisham Wins Scuffle with NoKo Guards [video]

We have the footage of the new press secretary clearing a path through North Korean guards so the press could get into the room where the President was meeting with North Korea’s leader.

Stephanie Grisham is known as a “stone cold killer.”

Some have referred to Ms. Grisham as “Melania Trump’s enforcer.” Sources in the White House reportedly said Grisham “has proven herself to be a stone-cold killer” for her pro-Trump advocacy.

She stands apart when it comes to managing problems that arise.

Well, that appears to be true! She’s also a great Forward! We like her style.