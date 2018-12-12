Stormy Owes Trump $300k, Avenatti Might Appeal, Rack Up More Losses

Judge Otero ordered extortionist Stormy Daniels to pay almost $ 300,000 to President Trump, a reduction from the nearly-$400,000 Trump’s team requested. The case was a frivolous defamation lawsuit, and the judge placed sanctions on Stormy and her sleazy lawyer Michael Avenatti because of that.

The ruling said “the descriptions of the work performed suggest that the hours spent on tasks by Defendant’s attorneys were excessive,” and that certain work could have been performed by associates instead of partners, who charge more per hour.

“[Charles] Harder [Trump’s attorney] and Trump both have problems with the truth. They received less than one half what they asked for because the request was gross and excessive,” Avenatti told Law& Crime. “Stormy will never have to pay a dime because they owe her over $1 million in attorney’s fees and costs from the main NDA case, especially in light of Cohen’s guilty plea.”

Avenatti posted a couple of tweets which he deleted, at least for now.

One tweet, which mentioned Trump and his for personal attorney Michael Cohen, said the following:

Stormy will never have to pay the felon Cohen or Trump a single dime in attorney’s fees, costs or sanctions. The award is dwarfed by the $1.5 million award to be issued in NDA case – the main case where Cohen and Trump have been lying to the court and the public. #Criminals

Harder said it’s a “total win” for Trump which triggered Avenatti.

In another deleted tweet from earlier, Avenatti asked how being ordered to pay near $300,000 was a Trump win:

Charles Harder and Trump deserve each other because they are both dishonest. If Stormy has to pay $300k to Trump in the defamation case (which will never hold up on appeal) and Trump has to pay Stormy $1,500,000 in the NDA case (net $1,200,000 to Stormy), how is this a Trump win?

Avenatti says he’s going to appeal. The danger of appeal is he could rack up more costs. he should cut his losses.

