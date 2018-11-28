Stormy Rails Against Her Creepy Porn Lawyer/Prez Candidate Avenatti

Stormy Daniels said Michael Avenatti sued Donald Trump for defaming her against her wishes. That is according to a statement Daniels made to The Daily Beast on Wednesday.

She said Avenatti also started a new fundraising site to raise money for her legal defense fund without telling her.

Stormy is not sure whether or not she will keep Avenatti on as her lawyer.

Here is her full statement, provided to The Daily Beast:

“For months I’ve asked Michael Avenatti to give me accounting information about the fund my supporters so generously donated to for my safety and legal defense. He has repeatedly ignored those requests. Days ago I demanded again, repeatedly, that he tell me how the money was being spent and how much was left. Instead of answering me, without my permission or even my knowledge Michael launched another crowdfunding campaign to raise money on my behalf. I learned about it on Twitter.

“I haven’t decided yet what to do about legal representation moving forward. Michael has been a great advocate in many ways. I’m tremendously grateful to him for aggressively representing me in my fight to regain my voice. But in other ways Michael has not treated me with the respect and deference an attorney should show to a client. He has spoken on my behalf without my approval. He filed a defamation case against Donald Trump against my wishes. He repeatedly refused to tell me how my legal defense fund was being spent. Now he has launched a new crowdfunding campaign using my face and name without my permission and attributing words to me that I never wrote or said. I’m deeply grateful to my supporters and they deserve to know their money is being spent responsibly. I don’t want to hurt Michael, but it’s time to set the record straight. The truth has always been my greatest ally….”

He does seem like a sleazy liar who would confiscate her funds. How will this affect his run for the presidency in 2020?

Just yesterday, he praised her for her courageous lawsuit.

In three weeks, we have a key hearing in Stormy’s case relating to our ability to force Trump to testify under oath about his role in the criminal conspiracy. This is a search for the truth. Support Stormy’s courageous efforts at https://t.co/lE9LHfEQVN — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) November 27, 2018