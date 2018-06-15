Stormy’s Crowdfunded Cash for Suing President Trump Might Be Seized

Pornstar/stripper Stormy Daniels might have all her crowdfunding cash of nearly $600k seized and it’s because of her weird attorney.

She is also being sued by the Trump organization and could be on the hook for violating her agreement to remain silent in return for a payoff from Michael Cohen, Trump’s then-attorney. She needs her cash.

It’s because of her attorney. Her lawyer Michael Avenatti was sued for ten million dollars. He lost that suit and the lawyer who won the suit asked the judge to allow him to seize the crowdfunded cash. Also, as a point of interest, Michael Cohen’s lawyer is asking a judge to muzzle the loudmouth attorney so Cohen can get a fair trial.

Read the story at the LA Times:

Stormy Daniels’ crowdfunding cash could be seized in Avenatti firm bankruptcy https://t.co/g8Hc4vSYDQ pic.twitter.com/djO24es1HP — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 13, 2018