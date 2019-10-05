Story gets fishier as we learn more about the ‘whistleblower’

The intelligence community whistleblower who alleged abuse of power at the White House over President Trump’s call to the Ukrainian president never told the intelligence committee inspector general (ICIG), Michael Atkinson, that he contacted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s staff. This is according to Fox News sources.

The sources said ICIG Michael Atkinson told lawmakers in a closed session that the whistleblower did not disclose the contact with the California Democrat’s committee and that Atkinson didn’t investigate that contact as he had no knowledge of it.

That sounds shady, sneaky, and inappropriate.

On Friday, sources also told Fox News that Atkinson also revealed that the whistleblower volunteered he or she was a registered Democrat and that they had a prior working relationship with a prominent Democratic politician.

I would love to know who that is.

Schiff’s office admitted on Wednesday that the whistleblower contacted them before filing the complaint in mid-August, “giving Democrats advance warning of the accusations that would lead them to launch an impeachment inquiry days later.”

Schiff tweeted in defense of himself on Friday, “This is simple. It’s not about the whistleblower or the complaint. It’s not about Democrats. Or me. It’s about a damning call in which the President pressured a foreign power to investigate a political rival, harming national security. It’s about our democracy.”

Nice try Schiff!

Schiff previously lied, saying, “we have not spoken directly to the whistleblower,” although his office later narrowed the claim, saying that Schiff himself “does not know the identity of the whistleblower, and has not met with or spoken with the whistleblower or their counsel” for any reason.

Even The Washington Post gave him Four Pinocchios.

Snakes have nothing on Schiff.

Earlier, we reported that NBC News claimed the whistleblower called in a phone complaint prior to the written complaint and the CIA counsel made a criminal referral to the DOJ based on the call. Allegedly, the DOJ ignored it.

This whole thing smells of a setup. It sounds like the left is manufacturing it and making the story up as they go along but who are we to say.