Story of Transgender School Shooter out for Revenge Disappeared Instantly

Accused transgender school shooter Mya Elizabeth McKinney reportedly told police she targeted students who mocked her “gender identity,” CBS News reports.

McKinney, a 16-year-old girl, began going by “Alec” and identifying as a male during high school shortly before allegedly carrying out a mass shooting with her 18-year-old friend Devon Erickson, who himself said he “hates” Christians “who hate gays.”

McKinney is reported to be the leader of the team of two shooters. She enlisted 18-year-old Devon Erickson.

A high school student charged in a classmate’s death during a Colorado school shooting told police that he [she] planned the attack for weeks and intended to target classmates who repeatedly mocked his gender identity. Written summaries of police interviews with the two suspected shooters portray 16-year-old Alec [Mya] McKinney as the leader of the attack, enlisting 18-year-old Devon Erickson in the plan to kill the students who bullied McKinney, who is a biological female who identifies as male.

Both teenagers told police that they broke into a gun safe at one of the teenager’s homes before walking into the STEM School Highlands Ranch on the afternoon of May 7 with a guitar case and a backpack concealing four guns.

McKinney “said he [she] wanted the kids at the school to experience bad things, have to suffer from trauma like he had had to in his life,” the document said. “He [she] wanted everyone in that school to suffer and realize that the world is a bad place.”

McKinney’s father is an illegal alien career criminal who has been deported twice.

ERICKSON SAYS HE DIDN’T WANT TO DO IT

During a police interview, Erickson told police that McKinney sent him a Snapchat message on the night of May 6 telling him not to go to school the next day because McKinney wanted to get revenge “on a lot of people.”

He met up with McKinney the next day and they went home for lunch together on May 7th.

During that time, McKinney threatened to kill Erickson with an ax if he didn’t help him[her] open a gun safe in his[her] house with an ax and a crowbar.

They then both used cocaine and packed the guns in a guitar case.

The target was Room 107 with 29 children present at the time.

Their stories differ from there, each accusing the other of shooting first. The 18-year old Erickson claimed he tried to stop McKinney but he could never explain why he didn’t tell another adult.

They are both charged with murder, attempted murder, and other charges.

Several students tackled one of the shooters and one of the brave students, Kendrick Castillo, was murdered.

It disappeared from the media very quickly. A judge mysteriously sealed both court records after Erickson and McKinney made their initial court appearances, preventing police or prosecutors from discussing almost anything about the case.

Poof! The story went away, but if the shooter was a Republican, it would not have disappeared. It disappeared because it didn’t fit the narrative the propagandists are spreading.