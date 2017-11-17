Strange – Latest Information on Roy Moore’s Alleged Yearbook Notation

Beleaguered GOP senatorial candidate Roy Moore is under assault for alleged crimes/indiscretions he might have committed nearly forty years ago. One accuser, Beverly Nelson, said at a hearing with her lawyer Gloria Allred sitting beside her that he violently assaulted her. She wouldn’t take any questions.

After the hearing she presented a yearbook with an inscription allegedly written by Moore, then in his thirties, to 16-year old Beverly Nelson.

Under questioning on CNN by Katy Tur, Gloria Allred, couldn’t say if Nelson saw Moore write the inscription.

Some say the notation is a forgery.

For one thing, the notation appeared to have been written in two different color inks – blue and black.

The inscription first posted by CNN appears to show the two colors..

Beverly Young Nelson said Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore wrote a message in her yearbook in December 1977 that said, “To a sweeter more beautiful girl, I could not say, ‘Merry Christmas.'” She said he signed it, “Roy Moore, D.A.” https://t.co/aluJzQsv15 pic.twitter.com/esjGd1ssd9 — CNN (@CNN) November 13, 2017

The one CNN is showing now is only in black ink.

Roy Moore’s lawyer denies one woman’s sexual assault allegation and demands that a handwriting expert examine a note she says the Alabama Senate candidate wrote https://t.co/AkVt9K4iBU pic.twitter.com/UTa7SejwsZ — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2017

There are other problems with the yearbook.

Roy Moore said he wouldn’t sign the image as D.A., standing for District Attorney, in 1970 because he was Assistant District Attorney. at that time.

He also said, “Those initials as well as the date under the signature block and the printed name of the restaurant are written in a style inconsistent with the rest of the yearbook inscription. The ‘7’s’ in ‘Christmas 1977’ are in a noticeably different script than the ‘7’s’ in the date ’12-22-77.’ I believe tampering has occurred.”

Moore’s attorney challenged Allred, a Democrat operative, to hand the yearbook over to experts. She released a statement Wednesday saying she would only agree to having the yearbook examined at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

She has to know the committee won’t hold a hearing, essentially putting Moore on trial, under these circumstances. That would be a precedent setting disaster.

Allred wants to grandstand and persecute Moore. Why else would she want to waste the Judiciary’s time and taxpayer money instead of simply turning over the yearbook to experts?